Brentwood leaders discuss pool repairs

Discussions are under way in Brentwood Borough about how to make repairs on its community swimming pool.

The pool, which is roughly 50 years old, needs a new liner to limit leaks. It also needs new piping, concrete decking repair. Also, the bathhouse has structural issues and needs replaced. And now there are issues with the baby pool, borough Manager George Zboyovsky said.

New code requirements require the baby pool to have its own filter system, which would include additional piping and a new filter room.

It could cost as much as $1.55 million to fix the swimming pool.

“Originally, the pool phase (one) contract was to begin in August 2018, however with the condition of the bathhouse, the Parks & Recreation Committee will discuss doing both projects at the same time (may have to relocate the bath house/pump filter room) in 2019 and thus need to close the pool in 2019 for this major work to occur,” Zboyovsky said in an email.

“However, there is talk of possibly converting the area into a year-round amphitheater/community area for half the cost. ...The fact remains that the pool is only used three months of the year with the remaining space not being utilized for the remaining nine months.”

The borough loses around $60,000 a year to operate the pool, he said.

The pool typically is open from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer.