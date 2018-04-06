Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
South Hills

West Jefferson Hills district to test walk-through metal detectors

Stephanie Hacke | Friday, April 6, 2018, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

West Jefferson Hills School District will test a walk-through metal detector at the current Thomas Jefferson High School to collect data before devices could be purchased for the new high school.

Board members March 27 approved a pilot program with Garrett Walk Through Metal Detector, utilizing a state CoStar 2018 contract price of $3,774.

The board also approved the purchase of eight wands at a total cost of $1,032.

Ryan Snodgrass, director of facilities, explained plans for the purchase to board members at their March 20 work session.

The device, he said, is “TSA quality” and settings can be adjusted so alarms won't sound for things like a pen or change in a pocket, but would go off for something larger.

Prior to use of the system, a letter will be sent home to parents, Superintendent Michael Ghilani told board members at that meeting.

The new Thomas Jefferson High School, under construction off Old Clairton Road, is set to open during the 2018-19 school year. There are seven entrances to that school.

The plan is for every student, no matter which entrance they use, to go through a metal detector in that building, leaders said.

Board members on March 27 also accepted a proposal from The A.G. Mauro Company for hardware, doors and specialties for the vestibules — as part of security upgrades — at both Jefferson Elementary School and Pleasant Hills Middle School, at a total cost of $34,875.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me