West Jefferson Hills district to test walk-through metal detectors

West Jefferson Hills School District will test a walk-through metal detector at the current Thomas Jefferson High School to collect data before devices could be purchased for the new high school.

Board members March 27 approved a pilot program with Garrett Walk Through Metal Detector, utilizing a state CoStar 2018 contract price of $3,774.

The board also approved the purchase of eight wands at a total cost of $1,032.

Ryan Snodgrass, director of facilities, explained plans for the purchase to board members at their March 20 work session.

The device, he said, is “TSA quality” and settings can be adjusted so alarms won't sound for things like a pen or change in a pocket, but would go off for something larger.

Prior to use of the system, a letter will be sent home to parents, Superintendent Michael Ghilani told board members at that meeting.

The new Thomas Jefferson High School, under construction off Old Clairton Road, is set to open during the 2018-19 school year. There are seven entrances to that school.

The plan is for every student, no matter which entrance they use, to go through a metal detector in that building, leaders said.

Board members on March 27 also accepted a proposal from The A.G. Mauro Company for hardware, doors and specialties for the vestibules — as part of security upgrades — at both Jefferson Elementary School and Pleasant Hills Middle School, at a total cost of $34,875.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.