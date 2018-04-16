Elizabeth Borough residents can qualify for home repair work

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Elizabeth Borough residents whose homes are in need of repairs are able to apply through the Rebuilding Together Pittsburgh program.

Free home repairs, modifications and renovations are available to seniors, veterans, people with permanant disabilities and low-income homeowners, according to a release issued by the Elizabeth Area Development Corporation.

Residents must have lived in their homes for at least three years, be up-to-date on real estate taxes and payment plans, and qualify at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty guideline.

Applications are due by May 16. Repair work will occur through September.

To apply, visit rtpittsburgh.org/apply or contact Katie McAuley at 412-247-2700, ext. 113, or kmcauley@rtpittsburgh.org.

• Volunteers and skilled tradespeople are needed to help make repairs. Rebuilding Together Pittsburgh will host work days with volunteers and also will hire contractors to complete work.

For more information, contact Andy Hromoko at 412-980-9463 or andrew.hromoko@gmail.com.