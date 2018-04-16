Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
South Hills

Elizabeth Borough residents can qualify for home repair work

Bobby Cherry
Bobby Cherry | Monday, April 16, 2018, 3:45 p.m.
Elizabeth Borough
submitted
Elizabeth Borough

Updated 17 hours ago

Elizabeth Borough residents whose homes are in need of repairs are able to apply through the Rebuilding Together Pittsburgh program.

Free home repairs, modifications and renovations are available to seniors, veterans, people with permanant disabilities and low-income homeowners, according to a release issued by the Elizabeth Area Development Corporation.

Residents must have lived in their homes for at least three years, be up-to-date on real estate taxes and payment plans, and qualify at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty guideline.

Applications are due by May 16. Repair work will occur through September.

To apply, visit rtpittsburgh.org/apply or contact Katie McAuley at 412-247-2700, ext. 113, or kmcauley@rtpittsburgh.org.

• Volunteers and skilled tradespeople are needed to help make repairs. Rebuilding Together Pittsburgh will host work days with volunteers and also will hire contractors to complete work.

For more information, contact Andy Hromoko at 412-980-9463 or andrew.hromoko@gmail.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me