Downtown Elizabeth to host 'Sip & Shop'

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 2:48 p.m.
submitted
Updated 4 hours ago

Elizabeth Area Development Corp. will host a "Sip & Shop" on May 5 in Downtown Elizabeth.

More than five of the community's businesses will participate in the second version of an event organizers said was popular in February when it premiered over Valentine's Day weekend.

Shop owners will offer a variety of events, raffles and sidewalk sales during the event. Participating businesses will have varying samples of summer beer shandy, sparking water and a margarita.

In addition, a free community picnic will be hosted by Anglican Church of the Transfiguration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In the last two years, five businesses have opened in the borough, with two more set to open later this year.

In addition to the business district event, a K-9 Purse Bash will be held at the volunteer fire department bingo hall at 4:30 p.m. and Mon River Arts' production of "Sister Act! The Musical" will be held at the Grand Theater at 7:30 p.m.

For more information and to see a list of what businesses are participating in the "Sip & Shop," visit facebook.com/downtownElizabeth or downtownelizabeth.com.

