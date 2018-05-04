Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
South Hills

Superintendent, staff, students participate in Baldwin Day of Caring

Kristina Serafini
Kristina Serafini | Friday, May 4, 2018, 5:18 p.m.

Updated 24 minutes ago

Baldwin and Whitehall area senior citizens, as well as a number of local organizations, were the recipients of various service projects during Baldwin-Whitehall School District's first Day of Caring on Friday.

Following a half day of school, administrators, faculty, staff and National Honor Society students visited the homes of 54 seniors in Baldwin Township, Baldwin Borough and Whitehall to perform house and yard work. They also completed tasks at 21 organizations throughout Western Pennsylvania, including Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC and South Hills Pet Rescue.

Superintendent Randy Lutz created the Baldwin Day of Caring as a way to give back to the community.

Baldwin High School seniors Zoe Vongtau (left) and Kaleigh Varney, both members of the National Honor Society, pull weeds from a rock bed at Bea Mirt's Baldwin Borough home Friday, May 4, 2018. Superintendent Randy Lutz created Baldwin Day of Caring in an effort to make sure area senior citizens are taken care of and feel connected with the Baldwin-Whitehall School District, and to give back to the community. Lutz, faculty, staff and National Honor Society students helped out with house and yard work at 54 senior citizen's homes and worked on other projects for various organizations around the area.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Baldwin High School seniors Zoe Vongtau (left) and Kaleigh Varney, both members of the National Honor Society, pull weeds from a rock bed at Bea Mirt's Baldwin Borough home Friday, May 4, 2018. Superintendent Randy Lutz created Baldwin Day of Caring in an effort to make sure area senior citizens are taken care of and feel connected with the Baldwin-Whitehall School District, and to give back to the community. Lutz, faculty, staff and National Honor Society students helped out with house and yard work at 54 senior citizen's homes and worked on other projects for various organizations around the area.
Bea Mirt peeks out her front door as Baldwin High School 2016 graduate Carly Lutz, daughter of Baldwin-Whitehall School District Superintendent Randy Lutz, pulls weeds from a mulch bed at Mirt's Baldwin Borough home Friday, May 4, 2018. Superintendent Lutz created Baldwin Day of Caring in an effort to make sure area senior citizens are taken care of and feel connected with the Baldwin-Whitehall School District, and to give back to the community. Lutz, his daughter, faculty, staff and National Honor Society students helped out with house and yard work at 54 senior citizen's homes and worked on other projects for various organizations around the area.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Bea Mirt peeks out her front door as Baldwin High School 2016 graduate Carly Lutz, daughter of Baldwin-Whitehall School District Superintendent Randy Lutz, pulls weeds from a mulch bed at Mirt's Baldwin Borough home Friday, May 4, 2018. Superintendent Lutz created Baldwin Day of Caring in an effort to make sure area senior citizens are taken care of and feel connected with the Baldwin-Whitehall School District, and to give back to the community. Lutz, his daughter, faculty, staff and National Honor Society students helped out with house and yard work at 54 senior citizen's homes and worked on other projects for various organizations around the area.
Baldwin High School senior Lucas Smith, a member of the National Honor Society, works alongside Superintendent Randy Lutz to pull weeds from a rock bed at Bea Mirt's Baldwin Borough home Friday, May 4, 2018. Superintendent Lutz created Baldwin Day of Caring in an effort to make sure area senior citizens are taken care of and feel connected with the Baldwin-Whitehall School District, and to give back to the community. Lutz, faculty, staff and National Honor Society students helped out with house and yard work at 54 senior citizen's homes and worked on other projects for various organizations around the area.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Baldwin High School senior Lucas Smith, a member of the National Honor Society, works alongside Superintendent Randy Lutz to pull weeds from a rock bed at Bea Mirt's Baldwin Borough home Friday, May 4, 2018. Superintendent Lutz created Baldwin Day of Caring in an effort to make sure area senior citizens are taken care of and feel connected with the Baldwin-Whitehall School District, and to give back to the community. Lutz, faculty, staff and National Honor Society students helped out with house and yard work at 54 senior citizen's homes and worked on other projects for various organizations around the area.
Baldwin High School senior Lucas Smith, a member of the National Honor Society, pulls weeds from the stairs at Bea Mirt's Baldwin Borough home Friday, May 4, 2018. Superintendent Randy Lutz created Baldwin Day of Caring in an effort to make sure area senior citizens are taken care of and feel connected with the Baldwin-Whitehall School District, and to give back to the community. Lutz, faculty, staff and National Honor Society students helped out with house and yard work at 54 senior citizen's homes and worked on other projects for various organizations around the area.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Baldwin High School senior Lucas Smith, a member of the National Honor Society, pulls weeds from the stairs at Bea Mirt's Baldwin Borough home Friday, May 4, 2018. Superintendent Randy Lutz created Baldwin Day of Caring in an effort to make sure area senior citizens are taken care of and feel connected with the Baldwin-Whitehall School District, and to give back to the community. Lutz, faculty, staff and National Honor Society students helped out with house and yard work at 54 senior citizen's homes and worked on other projects for various organizations around the area.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me