South Hills

Area students attend Life Skills prom at PNC Park

Kristina Serafini
Kristina Serafini | Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 3:54 p.m.

Victoria Olsavsky, 21, of the South Hills & North Hills Beauty Academy tells Baldwin High School student Kaitlyn Anderson to close her eyes as she applies her eyeshadow prior to the Life Skills prom held at PNC Park's Lexus Club on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
The bedazzled shoes of Baldwin High School student Nicole Nevel rest on a table as she and other students get ready at the school for the Life Skills prom held at PNC Park's Lexus Club on Wednesday, May 2, 2018
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Baldwin High School student Shania Genes puckers her lips after having lipgloss applied as she and other students get ready at the school for the Life Skills prom held at PNC Park's Lexus Club on Wednesday, May 2, 2018
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Carlynton's Regina Shaffer looks out from an emoji pillow as she and classmate Kaytlin Stevens stand in a photobooth during the Life Skills prom held at PNC Park's Lexus Club on Wednesday, May 2, 2018
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Carlynton's Sam Steiner (left) and Ryan Guzzi dance during the Life Skills prom held at PNC Park's Lexus Club on Wednesday, May 2, 2018
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
South Fayette's Belynda Moore stands in line for a photobooth during the Life Skills prom held at PNC Park's Lexus Club on Wednesday, May 2, 2018
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Belle Vernon's John Layhue dances in a circle of classmates during the Life Skills prom held at PNC Park's Lexus Club on Wednesday, May 2, 2018
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
