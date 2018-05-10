Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
South Hills

New Thomas Jefferson girls basketball coach hired

Stephanie Hacke | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 12:09 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson High School in the West Jefferson Hills School District.
Thomas Jefferson High School in the West Jefferson Hills School District.

Updated 11 hours ago

An experienced coach will return to Thomas Jefferson High School to coach varsity girls basketball team in 2018-19.

School board members at a special meeting May 8 approved the appointment of Lisa Fairman as the girls' varsity basketball coach. Board members approved the hiring, 7-0. It was the meeting's only agenda item.

Fairman comes to Thomas Jefferson after seven years as the varsity head coach at Belle Vernon, athletic director Bill Cherpak said.

“We're just excited to have her,” he said.

The position was opened in April, after George Vlassich — who coached the team for two seasons — retired.

In 2017-18 the Thomas Jefferson team made it to the second round of the PIAA class 5A playoffs.

“We're going to be good,” Cherpak said of the team next year.

There were 12 applicants for the coaching post. Interviews were conducted for two weeks in April.

Fairman stood out because of “her excellent background and experience,” Cherpak said.

According to the Washington & Jefferson website, Fairman served as a volunteer assistant coach for the school's women's basketball team in 2017-18. Her bio also lists that prior to coaching in Belle Vernon, she spent two seasons as the assistant coach for the Elizabeth Forward girls' basketball team.

Her coaching career began in 1992, when she was the junior varsity/intermediate basketball coach at Thomas Jefferson. She moved up to the varsity staff in 2002, where she spent two seasons, according to her bio.

While the 2018-19 season doesn't start until the winter, spring and summer leagues are getting underway now. So, it was important to have a coach on board now, Cherpak said.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me