Jefferson Hills Community Day set for June 9

Jefferson Hills Community Day will return for its second straight year with more vendors, lots of food and plenty of performances by area youths.

The day of fun at 885/Andrew Reilly Memorial Park on June 9 will run from noon to 10 p.m.

“Our goal with the Jefferson Hills Recreational Initiative is to keep it going and growing,” event co-chair Melissa Steffey said.

Community Day, which was resurrected in 2017 after a six-year hiatus, is held in conjunction with Thomas Jefferson Youth Baseball's All Star Day.

Pittsburgh sports radio station 93.7 The Fan will be broadcasting live from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. from the youth baseball event, which features tournament games and a homerun derby.

Community Day will feature nearly 50 vendors this year — up from about 35 last year — including food trucks and Kona Ice. Jefferson Hills Fire and Rescue will provide safety demonstrations.

There will be lots of giveaways and kid-friendly games.

Many people in the community are getting involved, even Steffey's son, Jake, 7, who after watching his mom volunteer to organize the event said he wanted to help his “friends” in the police, fire departments and animal friends by hosting a lemonade stand at Community Day that he's calling “Friends Helping Friends.”

The money raised will go to his selected charity.

“When he said that to me, it made everything worthwhile,” Steffey said.

“He's watching what I'm doing and he wants to volunteer and help people, too.”

There will be a kids area with face painting, bounce houses and an obstacle course.

Shaggy Mountain Farms will hold a petting zoo from 2 to 6 p.m.

While at the park, Steffey encourages attendees to check out the upgraded amenities now offered for the community — like the sand volleyball court.

The day's activities will be topped off with a performance by The Stickers, after 7 p.m. on the main stage. A grand finale fireworks show will put on by Pyrotecnico at 9:15 p.m.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.