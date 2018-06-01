Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
South Hills

Jefferson Hills Community Day set for June 9

Stephanie Hacke | Friday, June 1, 2018, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Jefferson Hills Community Day will return for its second straight year with more vendors, lots of food and plenty of performances by area youths.

The day of fun at 885/Andrew Reilly Memorial Park on June 9 will run from noon to 10 p.m.

“Our goal with the Jefferson Hills Recreational Initiative is to keep it going and growing,” event co-chair Melissa Steffey said.

Community Day, which was resurrected in 2017 after a six-year hiatus, is held in conjunction with Thomas Jefferson Youth Baseball's All Star Day.

Pittsburgh sports radio station 93.7 The Fan will be broadcasting live from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. from the youth baseball event, which features tournament games and a homerun derby.

Community Day will feature nearly 50 vendors this year — up from about 35 last year — including food trucks and Kona Ice. Jefferson Hills Fire and Rescue will provide safety demonstrations.

There will be lots of giveaways and kid-friendly games.

Many people in the community are getting involved, even Steffey's son, Jake, 7, who after watching his mom volunteer to organize the event said he wanted to help his “friends” in the police, fire departments and animal friends by hosting a lemonade stand at Community Day that he's calling “Friends Helping Friends.”

The money raised will go to his selected charity.

“When he said that to me, it made everything worthwhile,” Steffey said.

“He's watching what I'm doing and he wants to volunteer and help people, too.”

There will be a kids area with face painting, bounce houses and an obstacle course.

Shaggy Mountain Farms will hold a petting zoo from 2 to 6 p.m.

While at the park, Steffey encourages attendees to check out the upgraded amenities now offered for the community — like the sand volleyball court.

The day's activities will be topped off with a performance by The Stickers, after 7 p.m. on the main stage. A grand finale fireworks show will put on by Pyrotecnico at 9:15 p.m.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me