Interim manager serving Pleasant Hills

Pleasant Hills Borough leaders have hired Sal Sirabella, the former Collier manager, as interim manager until they find a replacement for Deborah Englert who retired last month after nearly 30 years with the municipality.

“We knew it would take a while to go through the interview process,” Mayor William Trimbath said. “And Sal has an impressive resume.”

Trimbath said Sirabella is being paid similar to Englert's salary. The 2018 Pleasant Hills budget shows the borough manager's salary at nearly $69,800.

Besides serving as Collier's manager for five years, Sirabella served as deputy mayor under former Pittsburgh Mayor Tom Murphy. He was also director of the office of public liaison in former Gov. Ed Rendell's administration and an aide to the late Lt. Gov. Catherine Baker Knoll.

“Sal's resume is pretty impressive,” Trimbath said.

In its job description, the borough is requiring five years of experience as a municipal administrator, manager, or assistant. The borough also is looking for an experienced grant writer and someone with experience in preparing a municipal budget.

Trimbath said they are working with the state Department of Community & Economic Development to screen applicants. He did not know how many applications have been received or when a new borough manager would be named.

“We should be looking at resumes shortly,” he said.

“Hopefully we will have someone before the end of the summer,” Trimbath said. “But, I am happy to have Sal with us and am looking forward to working with him.”

