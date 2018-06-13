Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
South Hills

Interim manager serving Pleasant Hills

Suzanne Elliott | Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 1:45 p.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

Pleasant Hills Borough leaders have hired Sal Sirabella, the former Collier manager, as interim manager until they find a replacement for Deborah Englert who retired last month after nearly 30 years with the municipality.

“We knew it would take a while to go through the interview process,” Mayor William Trimbath said. “And Sal has an impressive resume.”

Trimbath said Sirabella is being paid similar to Englert's salary. The 2018 Pleasant Hills budget shows the borough manager's salary at nearly $69,800.

Besides serving as Collier's manager for five years, Sirabella served as deputy mayor under former Pittsburgh Mayor Tom Murphy. He was also director of the office of public liaison in former Gov. Ed Rendell's administration and an aide to the late Lt. Gov. Catherine Baker Knoll.

“Sal's resume is pretty impressive,” Trimbath said.

In its job description, the borough is requiring five years of experience as a municipal administrator, manager, or assistant. The borough also is looking for an experienced grant writer and someone with experience in preparing a municipal budget.

Trimbath said they are working with the state Department of Community & Economic Development to screen applicants. He did not know how many applications have been received or when a new borough manager would be named.

“We should be looking at resumes shortly,” he said.

“Hopefully we will have someone before the end of the summer,” Trimbath said. “But, I am happy to have Sal with us and am looking forward to working with him.”

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at selliott@tribweb.com, 412-627-9423, or via Twitter at @41Suzanne.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me