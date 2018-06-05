Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Baldwin High School Class of 2018 honored at ceremony

Kristina Serafini | Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 12:42 p.m.
Michaela Cavataio smiles at the audience as she makes her way to her seat at the beginning of Baldwin High School's commencement Monday, June 4, 2018.
Savanna Davis holds on to her cap as she makes her way to her seat at the beginning of Baldwin High School's commencement Monday, June 4, 2018.
Annie Tarley holds on to her cap as she makes her way to her seat at the beginning of Baldwin High School's commencement Monday, June 4, 2018.
Ethan Wehunt (front) and Macin Watson walk their their seats at the beginning of Baldwin High School's commencement Monday, June 4, 2018.
Samuel Barbano, senior class president and distinguished graduate, looks toward his fellow classmates as he gives a speech during commencement at Baldwin High School on Monday, June 4, 2018.
Bindhya Neupaney, a distinguished graduate, gives a speech during commencement at Baldwin High School on Monday, June 4, 2018.
Jacob Lombardi, a distinguished graduate, gives a speech during commencement at Baldwin High School on Monday, June 4, 2018.
The sun moves from behind the clouds as the Baldwin High School 2018 graduating class listens to a speaker during commencement at the school Monday, June 4, 2018.
Members of the 2018 Baldwin High School graduating class stand to be recognized before being called individually to receive their diplomas during commencement at the school Monday, June 4, 2018.
Emma Berta receives her diploma during Baldwin High School's commencement at the school Monday, June 4, 2018.
Rhealee Ferraro waves to someone in the audience as she stands in line to receive her diploma during Baldwin High School's commencement at the school Monday, June 4, 2018.
Mirza Grcic dabs after receiving his diploma during Baldwin High School's commencement at the school Monday, June 4, 2018.
Daniel Kolski walks back to his seat after receiving his diploma during Baldwin High School's commencement at the school Monday, June 4, 2018.
Magdaline Lunanga reacts as she is called to receive her diploma during Baldwin High School's commencement at the school Monday, June 4, 2018.
Daijah Massie walks to receive her diploma during Baldwin High School's commencement at the school Monday, June 4, 2018.
Tijana Mrkalj receives her diploma during Baldwin High School's commencement at the school Monday, June 4, 2018.
Janvier Ramson walks back to his seat after receiving his diploma during Baldwin High School's commencement at the school Monday, June 4, 2018.
The Baldwin High School Class of 2018 was celebrated during a commencement ceremony at the school's stadium June 4.

More than 300 students received their diplomas during the event.

Student speakers included senior class president and distinguished graduate Samuel Barbano; distinguished graduates Bindhya Neupaney and Jacob Lombardi; and student school board representatives Corina Pittman and Michael Kahwash.

