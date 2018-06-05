Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
South Hills

Baldwin Library ground breaking set for June 8

South Hills Record | Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
A rendering of the proposed Baldwin Library that would be housed in the Leland Community Center. Plans call for the library construction to begin in 2018.
submitted
The Baldwin Borough Public Library will hold a ground breaking on June 8 at the site of its new home — the Leland Center on Wolfe Drive.

The $2.2 million renovation of Leland Center, which should take nine months to complete, will give the library 25 percent more space than its current location on Macek Drive.

Since 2010, the library has had a nearly 40 percent increase in annual visits, making the need for more space vital. Library officials said they want to raise $1.2 million more to support other renovations, as well as non-construction items such as an endowment, expanded programming and operating expenses.

Guests expected to attend Friday include Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, State Sen. Jim Brewster, state representatives William Kortz and Harry Readshaw, and Baldwin Borough officials.

