South Hills

Pleasant Hills considering new municipal building

Suzanne Elliott | Monday, June 11, 2018, 1:30 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Faced with an outdated municipal building and the need for bigger or reconfigured space, Pleasant Hills Borough officials are exploring whether it makes sense to renovate its current complex, or construct a new building.

“Our building was constructed in the 1960s and is out of date,” said William Trimbath, Pleasant Hills mayor. “Right now, we are in the early stages of deciding whether to renovate or build.”

At a recent meeting to discuss the project, borough officials learned that it could cost around $6 million to renovate the building and as much as $9 million to build a new structure. Officials also are discussing the possibility of moving the Pleasant Hills Public Library into the new municipal building – if it is built.

Pleasant Hills would have to have a bond issue to finance any new construction, Trimbath said.

Besides climbing maintenance costs, the Pleasant Hills building has issues with asbestos. In addition, it needs its air handler, standby generator, plus the chiller and outside lighting and garage doors replaced. The outside concrete also needs replaced and the building's plumbing updated.

“The police department is cramped for space,” Trimbath said. “We are also running out of places to store records.”

Trimbath said the building's community room has become too small to meet demands. A new building would have a larger community room with an updated kitchen.

“We also need to improve accessibility,” said Trimbath, adding the building is not compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

The decision about whether or not to construct a new municipal building likely won't be made untit late fall, he said. To date, no property has been purchased for a potential building, Trimbath added.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at selliott@tribweb.com, 412-627-9423. or Twitter @41Suzanne.

