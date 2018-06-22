Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
South Hills

Baldwin library holds celebratory groundbreaking for new facility

Tribune-Review | Friday, June 22, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
Baldwin Library campaign co-chair Candace Seymour (left) stands with library Director Jenny Worley, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and library board of trustees President Kelly Mossbauer during a celebratory groundbreaking event held June 8, 2018. The $2.2 million project is expected to open to patrons in early 2019. Leaders have received grants from the state, Allegheny County and the borough. Library leaders seek to raise an additional $1.2 million for other related renovation expenses and non-construction items.
Submitted
Baldwin Borough Public Library kicked off its renovation project at its Leland Center facility with a celebratory groundbreaking on June 8.

The $2.2 million project is expected to open to patrons in early 2019. Leaders have received grants from the state, Allegheny County and the borough. Library leaders seek to raise an additional $1.2 million for other related renovation expenses and non-construction items.

For more information, visit baldwinborolibrary.org.

