South Hills

AHN to build community hospital in Brentwood

Suzanne Elliott | Friday, June 22, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
A rendering showing what the four neighborhood hospitals proposed by Highmark Health and Allegheny Health Network will look like.
COURTESY OF ALLEGHENY HEALTH NETWORK
Allegheny Health Network will build a $25 million, 40,000-square-foot hospital in Brentwood Borough, the biggest development in the municipality since Brentwood Towne Square was constructed nearly 20 years ago.

The hospital will be located on Route 51 and Greenlee Road. The building will be two floors and have eight emergency room beds, 10 inpatient hospital beds and 20,000 square feet for doctor's offices. The facility will also have on-site hospital-based x-ray, CT, ultrasound and lab services.

“It will have a significant impact on our economy,” Mayor Dennis Troy said. More than 30 new jobs are expected to be created.

AHN leaders said the new hospital could generate around $300,000 in real estate taxes for the borough and add $125,000 in revenue for the Brentwood Borough School District.

The Brentwood project is one of four neighborhood hospitals planned by Allegheny Health Network and its parent company, Highmark Health. The health care companies announced last year they plan to invest $1 billion in new facility construction, as well as the expansion and renovation of its existing facilities during the next four to five years.

AHN, which formed a joint venture with Texas-based Emerus, a developer and operator of neighborhood hospitals, is planning Hempfield, Harmar and McCandless for similar hospitals.

The four facilities are expected to open in 2019. The state brokered a consent decree between Highmark and UPMC that allows some Highmark customers to continue using UPMC doctors and hospitals until June 2019.

“We have taken a number of important steps over the past several years to expand access to AHN physicians and programs, and this wonderful new facility in Brentwood will further ensure that the people who live in and near this community have more exceptional choices close to home for their health care needs,” AHN President and CEO Cynthia Hundorfean said in a statement.

The AHN Brentwood Neighborhood Hospital will feature nursing stations configured to maximize sightlines and accessibility, allowing staff to monitor exam rooms and minimize response times. The hospital also will be closely aligned with AHN's Jefferson Hospital, as well as network hospitals in Pittsburgh.

“It will offer care that can be done close to home,” said David Goldberg, an AHN senior vice president, who will serve as president of the facility. He said each of the four micro hospitals will have its own administrator and nursing supervisor.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at selliott@tribweb.com, 412-627-9423, or Twitter @41Suzanne.

