3 seek vacant Brentwood Council spot

Three people – including a former councilman – have submitted applications to fill the Brentwood Council vacancy.

Applicants for the position include Rich Schubert, who served on council for a number of years and opted last year to not run for re-election last year. Other applicants include Scott Phares, owner of Misty Waters gift shop on Brownsville Road, and Mary Vetere, who previously ran for a seat on council.

The open seat became available last month when Stephanie Fox resigned. Council has until July 1 to fill the vacancy. She had been a member of Brentwood Borough Council since January 2014.

Schubert, a member of council for six years, said he got busy with family life, but that his wife gave him the green light to pursue the vacancy.

“There will be a short learning curve to get back to speed,” Schubert said at the June 18 council meeting. “But, I believe in being involved.”

Phares, a former mortgage closer, said he moved to Brentwood 10 years ago because he was looking for a place to call home. He said he had been thinking about running for council for years.

“I plan on being visible and accessible,” Phares told council. “All I want to do is be a voice for residents and business owners.

“I didn't come here lightly. I have been thinking about this for the past few years.”

Vetere was not present at the June 18 meeting. But in a June 12, social media post Vetere announced her plans to pursue the opening.

“My love and desire to help the community is strong and I will continue to pursue it,” Vetere wrote.

It is expected that council will name a replacement for Fox at its June 25 meeting.

