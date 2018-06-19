Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
South Hills

Brentwood planning bond issue

Suzanne Elliott | Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 3:54 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

Brentwood Council is proceeding with plans to issue municipal bonds totaling $7 million with monies earmarked toward financing a new borough building and paying for necessary renovations at the community's swimming pool.

The bond issue will be voted on at council's July 23 meeting, said George Zboyovsky, Brentwood manager.

“Council is having the debt ordinance drafted to reflect a $7 million bond with a 26-year wrap around,” said Zboyovsky.

A new municipal building has been in the planning stages for a year and will be constructed at the former Snee Dairy site on Brownsville Road, which was purchased by Brentwood earlier this year. It is estimated that a new building will cost approximately $6 million to build. It will replace the existing structure which is 100 years old.

Brentwood, meanwhile, loses around $60,000 a year on its community pool, which dates back to the 1960s and is in need of extensive repairs. Repairs are estimated to cost anywhere from $2.5 million to $3 million to make. A third option would be to transform the pool into green space, which is estimated to cost $1.25 million.

Zboyovsky said the community appears to be in favor of making the pool repairs. The future of the Brentwood pool will be the topic of a community meeting hosted by council on June 27.

