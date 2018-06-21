Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
South Hills

Flooding delays work at Pleasant Hills sewage facility

Suzanne Elliott | Thursday, June 21, 2018, 9:03 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

The flooding caused by the recent round of heavy rains that hit the South Hills on June 20 has caused work on the expansion of the Pleasant Hills sewage treatment facility to be delayed, authority manager Jean Crane said.

The project — slated for completion sometime in 2020 — is part of a 2010 consent order between the Pleasant Hills Authority, as well as the governments of Pleasant Hills, Baldwin, Whitehall and South Park and the state Department of Environmental Protection. It is aimed at eliminating sanitary sewage overflows at the Lewis Run pump station during heavy rain.

As part of the mandated expansion project, it was determined that Pleasant Hills would build a 500,000-gallon equalization basin to help control flow during peak times or heavy rains and slowly release it back into the system at a controlled pace.

Crane said the expansion project will increase the sewage treatment plant's capacity from the current 12.5 million gallons a day to 25 million gallons a day.

Crane said flood waters got into the basement of the plant where its equipment is stored. High waters from the adjacent creek caused waste in retention ponds to wash down creek, she said.

“This (recent rains) was probably the worst ever.”

Crane said they are still evaluating damage and cannot yet say what may or may not be replaced

“We're still cleaning up and don't know the full impact,” she said. The rains may have delayed the expansion project by a month or two, she added.

The Pleasant Hills Authority, which is separate from the borough government, provides sewage transfer and treatment to people living in Pleasant Hills, as well as portions of Baldwin Borough, South Park Township and Whitehall. Customers were not affected by the flooding at the plant, she added.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at selliott@tribweb.com, 412-627-9423, or via Twitter at @41Suzanne.

