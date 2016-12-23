A time of celebration for religious faiths

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hanukkah. Christmas. Kwanzaa.

All three holidays fall in that particular sequence this year.

Hanukkah, a Jewish holiday that is celebrated for eight days and nights, begins Saturday at sundown. Christmas, a Christian holiday that commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, falls on Sunday. Kwanzaa, a week long festival that honors the cultural heritage and traditions of African Americans, starts Monday.

The Valley News Dispatch spoke with people of different faiths and backgrounds across the Alle-Kiski Valley to see how they celebrate this time of the year.

These are their stories:

Jewish family

Kevin Miller's family observes Hanukkah with a twist.

“My family probably makes a little bit more of a bigger deal about it because we haven't always been Jewish,” said Miller, 46, of New Kensington. “We are kind of competing with Christmas, and kids are kids.”

Miller, his wife and their two children converted to Judaism six years ago. Before, they identified as “loosely” Christian and celebrated Christmas.

To help in their transition, the family has a 6-foot artificial evergreen tree, which they have decorated in a Hanukkah theme with silver and blue tinsel, icicles, snowflakes and menorah and dreidel stickers.

Miller and his wife will also give the children, ages 10 and 12, presents even though gift giving is not a typical Hanukkah tradition. It is however, a tradition in their family.

“It's just kind of an individual family thing,” he said. “For us, it made that transition easier.”

During Hanukkah, the Miller family will light their menorah and discuss the story of Hanukkah, in particular how faith and miracles from the Torah relate to daily modern life, Miller said.

“That's kind of what strengthens our faith and what gives us hope in troubled times,” Miller said.

While the Miller family is still learning how to commemorate The Festival of Lights, Rabbi Ely Rosenfeld, 39, of O'Hara Township, has been celebrating the holiday his entire life.

Rosenfeld, who created the Chabad Fox Chapel Jewish Center, which serves the AK Valley Jewish community, has been a rabbi for 15 years. The message of Hanukkah is religious freedom, which the menorah symbolizes, and the holiday's atmosphere is one of lights and finding people to share that light with, he said.

“You try to share the light with other people because when you can't share it, it essentially diminishes,” he said. “The way to keep the light going is to share with others.”

Rosenfeld said that he and his five children, ranging in age from 2 to 12, will begin Hanukkah with the traditional lighting of their menorah, followed by the singing of Hanukkah songs. They will make latkes (potato pancakes) which are fried in oil to commemorate how the miracle of Hanukkah happened with oil, and play with a dreidel. On Tuesday, he will take them to a menorah lighting event in Cranberry.

“They'll see the sense of pride, that Hanukkah's out there publicly, and it's a very happy time, a very joyous holiday,” he said.

‘Altruistic joy' for Buddhists

Janet Powell loves Christmas.

She has a huge Christmas tree at her Slippery Rock home and dozens of animated snowmen and Christmas trees that sing and dance. She makes Christmas tree ornaments and cooks a Christmas Day dinner for her family every year.

But Powell was worried that her newfound Buddhist beliefs would clash with how she celebrates the holiday season.

Powell, 59, was raised Christian, but decided to transition to Buddhism, converting last year.

On Sunday, she went to the Pittsburgh Buddhist Center in Natrona Heights for its eighth annual Christmas Gathering to see what Buddhists think of Jesus Christ and the Christian faith. She left with her concerns alleviated.

“We highly respect Him (Jesus Christ), and his teachings are very good,” she said.

Bhante Pemaratana, a monk since the age of 10, came to the United States from Sri Lanka in 2008. He is a resident monk who lives among two other monks at the Buddhist Center.

On Sunday at the gathering, Pemaratana led attendees in meditation, gave a sermon on how Buddhists can use Christian teachings to grow spiritually and facilitated a gift exchange among the children in attendance. He also taught the children the proper way to exchange gifts within the Buddhist culture, which is to use both hands and bend forward when handing a present to someone.

“Simply belonging to a particular religion, I don't think that makes a big difference,” Pemaratana said. “Really, the difference is how much spirituality that we can grow within. Different religions give us different tools for that.”

On Christmas, Pemaratana, 39, will acknowledge the day by meditating and practicing what Buddhists call “altruistic joy,” which means enjoying the happiness of others.

“We will do love and kindness meditation and rejoice in happiness all around the world,” he said.

African traditionalists

Larry Rowe was in college the year that Kwanzaa began.

The secular festival was created in 1966 by Maulana Karenga, a professor and chairman of Black Studies at California State University, as a way to bring the African American community together.

“I jumped on it, and did some studying, and thought it was a great idea,” said Rowe, a 71-year-old retired African American history teacher who lives in Arnold. “It made me feel proud to be an African American.”

Kwanzaa not only reinforces Rowe's pride in his heritage, but it also opens the door for him to teach others about it. He plans to host a Kwanzaa celebration for up to 75 people of different cultures, races and religions on Dec. 31.

Rowe's guests will hear the history of Kwanzaa, participate in the lighting of a Kinara and sing along with African American hymns. There will also be a feast of traditional African American foods including corn bread, ox-tail soup, potatoes and neck bones, and chicken gizzards, which were things that African Americans ate when they were farmers or worked on plantations, said Rowe.

Liney Glenn, 65, of New Kensington, also celebrates Kwanzaa. She enjoys that the holiday recognizes African American culture and reinforces positive qualities among people.

“A lot of the concepts of Kwanzaa are just a lot of good things that you would want your children to grow up with,” Glenn said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7822 or mczebiniak@tribweb.com.