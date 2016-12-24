Sweet Heart Candies in Oakmont shutting down after 40 years of operation

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's hard to say what is smoother: Sweet Heart Candies' milk chocolate peanut clusters or the Tony Bennett Christmas carols playing in the background at the 40-year-old candy store in Oakmont.

The sweet secret to Alberta Smith's chocolate shop: Three sisters, five children and 13 grandchildren. The business has been a family affair since its inception in Springdale, along Pittsburgh Street in 1969.

Although the Penn Hills woman plans to retire at the end of the year and close her shop, she doesn't seem to be slowing down much, nor are her sisters.

The aroma of freshly made chocolate was as distinctive as the laughter of Smith and her sisters in the backroom recently as they packed chocolate-covered cherries, caramel nut clusters and other confections in the familiar white boxes.

When Sweet Heart Candies moved to its Allegheny River Boulevard location, there was an Isaly's on the corner. In Smith's 40 years there, she has seen other businesses come and go.

Quality candy and the family touch have sustained Sweet Heart Candies, whose longevity is an anomaly for small businesses nowadays, according to Fred Favo, a second-generation real estate agent in Oakmont who rented the storefront to Smith 40 years ago.

“It was a nice run,” he said. “We were happy to have her all of those years, and she had a great product.”

Smith still won't tell the secret to her candy — only that she uses the finest chocolate.

Her business thrived through word-of-mouth and hard work as she sent her candy, the usual assortments of coconut creams, chocolate melt-aways and others, to customers around the world.

“I stayed with it,” she said. “It was all I knew. I enjoy the people. What is there not to like?”

Customers peruse Smith's showcase of a dozen different crèmes, melts and other candies.

Two long oak cases, repurposed from a jewelry store, display the gems of Smith's confectionery with an old-world elegance.

Everything in Smith's shop is simple and worn with an efficiency that only comes with years of repetition and success.

Smith's space doesn't need improvement nor, she would argue, updating.

Although she has a computer, its modern flat screen is lit up by a solitaire game in mid-deal, which she plays at her leisure.

“This is what I do with the computer — play games,” she said.

Time doesn't seem to pass quickly in the candy store's backroom, where old photos of family are taped above her desk next to a functioning wall phone with a finger dial.

Not too far away is an aging purple stuffed Easter bunny sitting on a beanbag chair.

Smith's grandchildren played here and learned to sell candy and be nice to customers — a source of pride for her.

New Kensington beginnings

The founder of Sweet Heart, Smith's sister, Frances Hickey, 76, of Springdale, remembers the beginning of her candy-making career, courtesy of Catoris Candies in New Kensington, which still is in business.

Hickey used to stop by the shop when walking with Smith, who worked behind the counter.

“Just don't stand there, come in and help,” Louis Catoris said to Hickey when she was 14.

“Watch what I do and do it,” he instructed.

Although Catoris was stern, Hickey admitted, “the more he (complained), the better I got.”

Hickey learned to make candy from a master chocolatier — an essential ingredient for Hickey to start her own business.

“He made candy making so interesting and she got totally wrapped up in it,” Smith said.

But Hickey wasn't interested in working the counter with the customers. That was Smith's territory.

“Alberta was boring,” Hickey said within earshot of her sister. “She was a seller.”

How long has Smith been selling candy?

“Beats the crap out of me,” Smith said.

Those details don't seem as important now.

It's not the number of years, but what they did.

They remember there weren't any other homemade candy stores in the Springdale and Cheswick area.

“That business zoomed,” Smith said. “Everybody came there.”

Hickey remembers the mailman who would buy two or three pieces of candy every time he made a delivery.

Buses would stop and people would run in to buy some candy.

“That place was overwhelming,” she said.

“I loved working there, every moment,” said Hickey, who turned over the business to Smith in the early 1970s after she accepted a position at the Pittsburgh Field Club in Fox Chapel.

After Smith took over the candy store, her mother, the late Agnes Caruso, rounded up Smith's sisters, telling them, “you better help your sister. She is going to have a heart attack.”

And they are still working together.

The three worked a recent Saturday to satisfy the holiday rush of orders.

Cecelia “Chichi” Cantine of Springdale thought nothing of spending her Saturday at the candy shop.

“I love my sisters,” she said. “Whatever they want, I try to do.”

Hickey added, “Everyone helps everyone. This is just what you do.”

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691 or mthomas@tribweb.com.