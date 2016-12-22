Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Family flips tradition with upside-down Christmas tree

Joyce Hanz | Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, 12:01 a.m.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Becky and Bill Shaffer of Allegheny Township explain details of the upside-down artificial Christmas tree displayed in their living room. Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Becky and Bill Shaffer of Allegheny Township display their Christmas tree upside down. Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.

Some years ago, Bill and Becky Shaffer of Allegheny Township had a dog and a Christmas tree. And that led to a problem.

Their beloved dog Granger Bob, a setter mix, had a habit of knocking ornaments off of the tree with the “windshield wiper” motion of his tail.

While on vacation in Ohio, they discovered a unique Christmas decorating style — and a possible solution to Granger Bob's ornament clearing.

“We were in a store with lots of upside-down Christmas trees,” Becky said. “At the time, I did not know of any ... in Pittsburgh.”

Still, they weren't immediately sold on the idea. Two Christmases passed before they returned to Ohio ready to buy — only to discover the store was sold out.

They returned earlier the next year and bought a 5-foot tree for $120.

The quirky look stuck.

Married 46 years, the couple has mounted an inverted artificial Christmas tree from their living room ceiling for more than a decade.

“It is easy to decorate, can handle large ornaments and baubles and is protected from the dog,” Becky said, referring to the family dog, Mya Jane.

Granger Bob has passed on, but a hand-painted ornament of him hangs on the Shaffers' inverted tree, which is adorned with blue bulbs — Becky's favorite color.

Modern upside-down Christmas trees are often mounted in a base on the floor. But some people, like the Shaffers, prefer the type that are suspended from the ceiling.

“Both of these methods ... leave plenty of space at the base of the tree for presents, which is not the case with a normal tree,” Becky said.

Bill has customized the Shaffers' ceiling mount, which allows the tree to rotate. It features a custom-built wooden “tree skirt” adorned with holiday plush animals and a pulley for ease of raising and lowering the tree.

An internet search turns up a variety of upside-down trees for sale on name-brand store websites, in all sizes, ranging in price from $100 to $1,000.

A visit to Stanford Home Center in Allegheny Township didn't turn up any inverted Christmas trees in its large artificial tree inventory. Saleswoman Sharon Morris had never heard of them until she fielded three requests for such trees this season.

“All requests were from ladies,” Morris said, including one whose curious cats disrupted her conventional tree.

Joyce Hanz is a freelance writer.

