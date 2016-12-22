Costa questions scrapping of Pa. vehicle registration stickers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State Rep. Dom Costa wants to stick with the sticker.

Costa, a Democrat, says the state Legislature made a “bad decision” in eliminating vehicle registration stickers.

He says it was done without thinking — including of how to handle the $100 million to $130 million cost to equip police vehicles statewide with license plate readers to verify a vehicle's registration status. They would replace the stickers officers can now see.

That far exceeds the $3 million PennDOT says it will save annually by eliminating registration stickers as of the new year. Part of that savings was predicted to go to a grant program to help police buy plate readers, but it never happened.

Costa, of Pittsburgh, says he will introduce legislation to keep license plate registration stickers temporarily while lawmakers work on what he believes is a better solution: eliminating windshield stickers and combining inspection, emissions and registration into one sticker that goes on the license plate.

“We want something that our law enforcement officers can look at,” said Costa, a former police officer and Pittsburgh police chief. “It's real simple.”

Costa was reacting to a Tribune-Review story published Sunday in which several area police chiefs said they don't have and can't afford to buy license plate readers for their cars.

There is also concern among 911 centers about an increase in radio traffic from officers calling in to check registrations.

Harrison police Chief Mike Klein said he likes the idea of a single sticker on the plate.

“It certainly beats the alternative of license plate readers,” he said. “It sounds like a more reasonable alternative.”

Legislation planned

Costa said his previous bill to keep registration stickers passed the House this year, but died in the Senate. The bill went through the Senate's appropriations and transportation committees, but that Senate majority leader Jake Corman would not let it go to the floor for a vote, Costa said.

Corman did not respond to requests for comment.

Costa said he intends to reintroduce the bill in the next session, starting Jan. 3.

Steve Miskin, a spokesman for the House Republican Caucus, noted that the original repeal bill Costa introduced had broad support, passing 155-36.

“I think it's something that will go through the committee process again,” Miskin said. “Since it didn't go anywhere on the other side of the building, there will be some talk about what can be done.”

State Sen. John Rafferty, a Republican and chairman of the Senate transportation committee, supported repealing the elimination of registration stickers and had introduced companion legislation in the Senate, said the committee's executive director Nolan Ritchie.

Ritchie said Rafferty has expressed interest in introducing legislation similar to that proposed by Costa. He said he would not be surprised if the two offices worked together on it.

During a hearing on the issue, a single license plate reader was said to cost $15,000, Ritchie said.

“This is basically an unfunded mandate to not only our local governments but to the law enforcement agencies, as well,” Ritchie said. “We did not look at this as a Republican or a Democratic issue, but a law enforcement issue.”

Costa said he has spoken with Gov. Tom Wolf about the one-sticker idea, and said the governor supports it.

Wolf spokesman Jeff Sheridan said the governor's office had no comment on Costa's proposal.

PennDOT finds issues with changes

PennDOT looked into consolidating safety inspection, emissions and registration stickers into one put on the plate.

According to an executive summary, the department's analysis of a “3-in-1” sticker found:

• $8.6 million in up-front costs to the state, and $2.3 million to $4.3 million ongoing;

• Three years to deploy;

• Cost to customers would increase from $24 million annually, to anywhere from $81 million to $174 million annually;

• Agents and inspection stations would need an online connection to PennDOT's motor vehicle system;

• Changes to the vehicle code and a federally approved state implementation plan for emissions would be required;

• Customers would need to adapt to the change.

“In short, customers will have their registrations and inspections expire at the same time,” the summary said. “Vehicle owners would pay for the registration, safety and emission fees in the same expiry month.”

Vehicle owners would also have to get a 3-in-1 sticker when the first credential expires, even if there is time left on the others.

They would then not get a full-year on their registration or inspection stickers; or, if a grace period was allowed, the state would lose money, the summary said.

A PennDOT representative could not be reached for comment.

Costa wasn't buying the agency's concerns or numbers, saying he believes they are grossly exaggerated.

“They're just throwing nonsense out,” he said. “... We'll look into it, with figures from an independent source, not one paid by PennDOT.”

Costa said lawmakers will do what's best for residents.

“The Legislature and the governor will decide what PennDOT does,” he said. “I believe it will work. It will be more beneficial, and it will save money.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or at brittmeyer@tribweb.com.