Tarentum postal elf makes sure Santa responds to all good boys and girls

In most locations, postal employees donate time to respond to the letters, but each year some select post offices invite the general public to “adopt” Santa letters. Anyone adopting a letter may simply write a response or grant the child's gift wish.

However, not every post office participates and a reply to your child's letter is not guaranteed.

The Postal Service offers Operation Santa sites all across the country for those wishing to help their children send a letter to Santa.

Santa Claus may have elves and tiny, magical reindeer to help him at Christmastime, but he also gets a boost from the Postal Service.

At the Tarentum post office on Corbet Street, there's the usual curbside mailboxes where people can drop off mail without going inside.

But there's also a small, separate mailbox, right next to the door, painted in all white, that says, “Santa letters.” It only appears this time of year.

It's Tammy Siceloff's job to empty that box, and then handle Santa's replies. She'll tell you that he answers every one.

Each year, the Postal Service receives millions of letters addressed to Santa Claus from children across the country.

Following authorization from then-Postmaster General Frank Hitchcock in 1912, every year local post offices participate in an initiative called Operation Santa, sending millions of letters in reply.

“This is my favorite holiday,” said Siceloff, 59, of West Deer. “It gives me great joy to do this for the children.”

Without the excitement and wonderment of children, Christmas “would be kind of boring,” Siceloff says.

Every child who writes receives a handwritten, personalized response. A postal employee for five years, Siceloff donates her spare time to ensure each letter gets the attention it deserves.

So far, Siceloff has received about 50 letters, with more expected as Christmas Day draws near.

Santa gets some very interesting letters.

“Some are very heartwarming,” Siceloff said. “One child asked for only a single thing for herself. But she wanted children who didn't have anything to get presents, so here I am in tears.”

Siceloff said most of the children ask for what children tend to ask for: toys.

“One child asked for a drone; that struck me kind of funny — I know what a drone is but I didn't think children would know. Then it's the game systems, PlayStations and Xbox games, and your little Shopkins.”

She'll be handling Santa's responses right up until Christmas Eve, even if the replies won't make it to the child in time for Christmas.

Tarentum's postmaster, Jim Aillo, said the program is great for children.

“It's important,” he said. “Just from raising my kids, I know how important this sort of thing is to them. The spirit of Christmas is all about believing.”

The postal service website adds an educational angle: According to its website, “The Letters from Santa program adds to the excitement of Christmas and is ideal for interesting youngsters in letter writing, stamps and penmanship.”

Matthew Medsger is a freelance writer.