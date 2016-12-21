Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Valley News Dispatch

Tarentum postal elf makes sure Santa responds to all good boys and girls

Matthew Medsger | Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, 11:10 p.m.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Tarentum postal clerk Tammy Siceloff sorts through letters addressed to Santa at the Tarentum Post Office on Monday Dec. 19, 2016.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Tarentum postal clerk Tammy Siceloff reads a child's letter mailed to the North Pole on Monday Dec. 19, 2016.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Tarentum postal clerk Tammy Siceloff checks the 'Santa Letters' box at the Tarentum Post Office on Monday Dec. 19, 2016.

Updated 9 hours ago

Santa Claus may have elves and tiny, magical reindeer to help him at Christmastime, but he also gets a boost from the Postal Service.

At the Tarentum post office on Corbet Street, there's the usual curbside mailboxes where people can drop off mail without going inside.

But there's also a small, separate mailbox, right next to the door, painted in all white, that says, “Santa letters.” It only appears this time of year.

It's Tammy Siceloff's job to empty that box, and then handle Santa's replies. She'll tell you that he answers every one.

Each year, the Postal Service receives millions of letters addressed to Santa Claus from children across the country.

Following authorization from then-Postmaster General Frank Hitchcock in 1912, every year local post offices participate in an initiative called Operation Santa, sending millions of letters in reply.

“This is my favorite holiday,” said Siceloff, 59, of West Deer. “It gives me great joy to do this for the children.”

Without the excitement and wonderment of children, Christmas “would be kind of boring,” Siceloff says.

Every child who writes receives a handwritten, personalized response. A postal employee for five years, Siceloff donates her spare time to ensure each letter gets the attention it deserves.

So far, Siceloff has received about 50 letters, with more expected as Christmas Day draws near.

Santa gets some very interesting letters.

“Some are very heartwarming,” Siceloff said. “One child asked for only a single thing for herself. But she wanted children who didn't have anything to get presents, so here I am in tears.”

Siceloff said most of the children ask for what children tend to ask for: toys.

“One child asked for a drone; that struck me kind of funny — I know what a drone is but I didn't think children would know. Then it's the game systems, PlayStations and Xbox games, and your little Shopkins.”

She'll be handling Santa's responses right up until Christmas Eve, even if the replies won't make it to the child in time for Christmas.

Tarentum's postmaster, Jim Aillo, said the program is great for children.

“It's important,” he said. “Just from raising my kids, I know how important this sort of thing is to them. The spirit of Christmas is all about believing.”

The postal service website adds an educational angle: According to its website, “The Letters from Santa program adds to the excitement of Christmas and is ideal for interesting youngsters in letter writing, stamps and penmanship.”

Matthew Medsger is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.