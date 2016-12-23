Helping Families will supply gifts to over 130 children this Christmas

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Items can be donated at the Helping Family Retail Store, 875 Barnes St., New Kensington. Store hours are noon to 6 p.m., Thursday-Saturday.

Monetary donations can be sent to: Helping Families, c/o Parnassus Area Partnership, 750 Church St., New Kensington, PA. 15068.

How to help

Willisha Sneed of New Kensington won't have to stress about providing Christmas gifts for her daughter this year.

A single mother raising her 10-month-old baby, Sneed always has worked and provided for herself — but this holiday season is different.

“I have no help this year,” she said. “A friend let me know about Helping Families, and this will be my first year doing this. It's a blessing.”

Sneed is resting easy thanks to a recent delivery of more than 10 Christmas gifts for her daughter from Helping Families, a New Kensington-based nonprofit founded last year by former New Kensington resident Leslie McLaughlin.

Helping Families' motto is “One Family at a Time” and is part of an umbrella organization known as The Parnassus Preservation Partnership.

Founded by McLaughlin in 2015, she operates a not-for-profit resale store at 878 Fifth Ave., New Kensington, with all proceeds benefitting Helping Families.

Six years ago, McLaughlin closed her thrift store on Fifth Avenue with plans to lease out the space.

Instead, she began Helping Families, with three levels of space housing a multitude of donated supplies.

In addition to its annual Christmas outreach, Helping Families provides household goods and clothing for families in need year-round.

Describing McLaughlin as busy would be an understatement.

She juggles her time between a husband, three children, running Helping Families and commuting from her home in Murrysville to New Kensington.

“I don't sleep,” McLaughlin said. “Last year, I was in my pajamas at 2:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve providing a Christmas for a last-minute family.”

For the second straight year, McLaughlin and her “go to” volunteer Art McGuire of Arnold, began preparing in October to provide Christmas presents to more than 130 children who would otherwise go without in Pittsburgh and the Alle-Kiski Valley.

“We have had a 30 percent increase in families needing assistance this season,” McLaughlin said.

Last year, we provided Christmas to more than 70 children, she said, but Helping Families needs more volunteers and donations to meet the growing demand.

Former Valley High School, Duquesne University and Boston Celtics basketball player B.B. Flenory teamed with Helping Families to bring awareness to the fledgling charity.

“I got involved because they provide outstanding service to the community that I grew up in,” said Flenory, a New Kensington native.

Flenory arranged for Franco Harris to donate a football to Helping Families.

McGuire, 70, has volunteered for five years and recalled growing up in Vandergrift in a household that was lacking in the material department.

“I didn't have that stuff,” McGuire said. “I didn't always have a Christmas morning.”

McGuire volunteers for 10- hour days, six days a week, helping with all aspects of their Christmas mission — “except wrapping gifts,” he said.

“This (Christmas program) put tears in my eyes,” McGuire said. “It is 100 percent rewarding and Leslie is like a daughter to me.”

Each family receiving Christmas is screened by the charity, which customizes the Christmas for each child, with feedback from the parents on their individual wish lists.

“Each child receives eight to 12 gifts,” McLaughlin said.

Recipients receive a visit from Santa, with gifts usually delivered while older children are in school. The feedback from the parents is one of gratitude and thanks, said McLaughlin.

“This is such a blessing,” Sneed said. “This makes you realize there are really decent people in the world.”

People who donate are called “Santas” and one recent Santa not only donated gifts, but volunteered her time.

New Kensington native Tracy Tressler was displaced by a fire in 2001 and received charitable assistance from the community at the time.

“I am in a position to give back now and it makes me feel good,” said Tressler, while wrapping a pile of presents this week. “It makes me feel good.”

Joyce Hanz is a freelance writer.