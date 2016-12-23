Partnership helps ensure Harmar children get Christmas gifts

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A partnership is helping parents give gifts to about 100 young Harmar area children this Christmas.

The children, 8 years old and younger, are part of Allegheny Valley School District families encountering financial challenges.

Harmar police officers said Wednesday they had been hearing about the problems for weeks.

“We had kicked this idea around before, but this year it seemed it was the right time,” said police Chief Jason Domaratz.

With help from school district staff, emails were sent to families. The inquiry was modeled after a similar Pittsburgh program, Toys for Pittsburgh Tikes.

Meanwhile, store managers at Target in Harmar agreed to help.

The store donated $1,000 and gave discounts on items purchased there.

Then a wrinkle developed in the plan.

The email solicitation came back with more requests than anticipated.

“When the number came in, I didn't know at first if we had enough money,” Domaratz said.

But it didn't take long for a solution to come along, literally.

Target's gift was matched by Harmar Supervisor Robert Seibert Jr.

Seibert just happened to be at the police department when he heard about the plans and funding concerns, police said.

“I'm glad to help,” said Seibert, who said he knows about times of little extra cash at Christmastime “even though my father was working hard for the family.”

“I have more now and I wanted to help,” he said. “I usually donate anonymously.”

Armed with $2,000 and Target discounts, three mothers whose children attend Allegheny Valley schools did the gift shopping, volunteering their time and firsthand knowledge of what kids like.

The women, who declined to talk for this story, and police wrapped the gifts on Wednesday and put them in bags to await distribution.

Patrolman Rob Haus was glad police are helping.“It's really rewarding,” said police Lt. Otto Gaal after the rush of parents getting presents subsided.

“This is awesome,” said Kayla Romano of Harmar, as she put the bag into her car. She has two children and this year needed some help.

Justin Walls, a carpenter from Harmar, said work has been slow for the construction trades.

“This is a really nice thing to do,” said Walls, the father of three. “I am so glad that my wife found out about it and signed us up.”

Chef Mandy McGregor of Springdale had a good job at a Cranberry eatery until the restaurant closed.

She has two young children. She praised the school district and police.

“I really want to thank them,” she said.

Target Assistant Manager Kelly Schiller of North Huntington said Target stores give back to customers and other residents whenever possible.

“We enjoy it,” she said.

Harmar police said they will evaluate the project but will likely have a distribution next Christmas.

Other charitable efforts

Harmar police's gift distribution wasn't the only police-related gift program in the Alle-Kiski Valley.

Also Wednesday, numerous Westmoreland County police departments took part in a “Shop with A Cop” with dozens of youngsters and parents at the Wal-Mart in Murrysville.

Officers met at the Allegheny Township Police Department; officers helped the families select toys and clothes.

On Thursday, Vandergrift police served meals to students at Kiski Area East Primary School in Vandergrift.

Earlier this week, the officers and Kiski Area in-school police officer Chastity Butz gave about 600 pairs of gloves to kids at the same school and at Cardinal Maida Academy, said Vandergrift Patrolman Joe Gray.

“Last year, we gave stocking caps to the students — Caps from Cops,” Gray said with a smile. “We couldn't figure out what to call the gloves distribution.”

The gloves were in the school colors of each of the two schools.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com.