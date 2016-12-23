Pittsburgh Street parking put on ice for now

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Springdale's plans for eliminating parking on one side of Pittsburgh Street are essentially frozen.

Borough Council has approved making the change, but it can't be done now because it's too cold to paint over parking space lines, acting police Chief Derek Dayoub said. The change is expected to be made in the spring.

Parking will be removed from the northern side of the street between Orchard and James streets; parking will still be allowed on the southern, or riverside of the road.

The change is being made to help reduce accidents, including side-swipes and side mirrors being knocked off, because of how narrow the road is with parking on both sides.

There have been 61 accidents in that section of the road this year, Dayoub said.

Councilwoman Eileen Miller voiced concern that widening the lanes will only encourage traffic to move faster.

Dayoub said borough police would “heavily” enforce the posted 25 mph speed limit.

“If you get a ticket, you get a ticket,” he said.

Josh Lipke plans to open a brew pub, The Leaning Cask Brewing Co., on the south side of Pittsburgh Street in March. He isn't thrilled about the loss of on-street parking, but figures there's plenty of parking within a block or two of his business, including two municipal lots and side streets.

“I think we came up with almost 90 spots within two blocks of the brewery itself, and more beyond that,” Lipke said. “We felt comfortable there is plenty of parking here.”

Borough officials said they would want to coordinate the parking changes with PennDOT, in case the agency resurfaces Pittsburgh Street next year.

However, PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said there is no construction work scheduled for Pittsburgh Street in 2017.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or at brittmeyer@tribweb.com.