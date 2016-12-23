Anti-drug program focuses on available forms of help

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Anti-drug experts and counselors spent much of Thursday presenting life and death choices to Freeport Area High School students.

One and done

Ian Fulton didn't drink, smoke or use drugs. But, at an after-work Christmas party, the 19-year-old Freeport man used heroin in an attempt to fit in with fellow party-goers.

He died. It was 2004.

“The detective who found him said it may have been the first time he used the drug,” his sister, school district counselor Nina Fulton said.

“He wasn't in and out of rehab and he didn't have any legal problems,” she said.

Ian had a loving family, a stay-a-home mother and other family.

“He didn't take it to get high. He struggled with confidence. And he wouldn't say ‘no' to a friend because he wanted to fit in. So he took it,” Nina Fulton said.“He wasn't planning on dying but he did.”

Her message: there are people to talk to if they have worries and those people will listen.

One way ticket

Collin Gregory Seagriff started smoking marijuana and guzzling alcohol at 12 and soon was using hard drugs. The 23-year-old became a heroin statistic Nov. 23, a few months before he would have become a father, said his mother JoLynn Seagriff.

She said she tried tough love and counseling and everything in between to help him, but nothing worked.

One of the lucky

Alexander Hoffman, 24, now of Wexford, is one of the few.

The New Jersey native used heroin and hard drugs, dropped out of school, and laughed at people who warned him about drugs killing dreams.“It's surreal for me to talk with you,” Hoffman told students. “You are about the age when I started to use drugs. I made bad choices and wouldn't listen to anyone.”

Hoffman now is a reformed addict and anti-drug counselor.

“I made it out. I hit the life lottery and there aren't many like me,” Hoffman said.

“I played sports but I didn't really fit in. Then, at 13, I broke my elbow and had three surgeries. I started to hang out with the wrong crowd, drinking and taking drugs,” he said.

It was the start of a dead-end cycle of rehab and juvenile prison, then back to rehab or jail because he broke the law.

“When most people were going to college, I went to jail.”

Finally, his seventh rehabilitation resonated with him.

“I was 21. I didn't want to use heroin. I went through the program and I was six month at a sober living house. I started to detail cars and volunteering at rehab. I got trained to be a rehab coach. Now, I work at a rehab center. The choice is up to you,” said the outreach specialist for Brooktree Health Services in Wexford.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com.