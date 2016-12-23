Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Valley News Dispatch

Anti-drug program focuses on available forms of help
Chuck Biedka | Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, 12:01 a.m.
Chuck Biedka | Tribune-Review
Freeport Area School District counselor Nina Fulton, third from right, talks with speakers and planners for an anti-drug program at the high school on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. Taking part were, from left, assistant Principal Patrick Scott, Brooktree Health Services Outreach Specialist Alexander Hoffman, FBI Community Outreach Specialist Kelly Wesolosky, speaker JoLynn Seagriff, whose son died from a heroin overdose, high school Principal Michael R. Kleckner and Drug Enforcement Intelligence Specialist Brian Dempsey.

Updated 2 hours ago

Anti-drug experts and counselors spent much of Thursday presenting life and death choices to Freeport Area High School students.

One and done

Ian Fulton didn't drink, smoke or use drugs. But, at an after-work Christmas party, the 19-year-old Freeport man used heroin in an attempt to fit in with fellow party-goers.

He died. It was 2004.

“The detective who found him said it may have been the first time he used the drug,” his sister, school district counselor Nina Fulton said.

“He wasn't in and out of rehab and he didn't have any legal problems,” she said.

Ian had a loving family, a stay-a-home mother and other family.

“He didn't take it to get high. He struggled with confidence. And he wouldn't say ‘no' to a friend because he wanted to fit in. So he took it,” Nina Fulton said.“He wasn't planning on dying but he did.”

Her message: there are people to talk to if they have worries and those people will listen.

One way ticket

Collin Gregory Seagriff started smoking marijuana and guzzling alcohol at 12 and soon was using hard drugs. The 23-year-old became a heroin statistic Nov. 23, a few months before he would have become a father, said his mother JoLynn Seagriff.

She said she tried tough love and counseling and everything in between to help him, but nothing worked.

One of the lucky

Alexander Hoffman, 24, now of Wexford, is one of the few.

The New Jersey native used heroin and hard drugs, dropped out of school, and laughed at people who warned him about drugs killing dreams.“It's surreal for me to talk with you,” Hoffman told students. “You are about the age when I started to use drugs. I made bad choices and wouldn't listen to anyone.”

Hoffman now is a reformed addict and anti-drug counselor.

“I made it out. I hit the life lottery and there aren't many like me,” Hoffman said.

“I played sports but I didn't really fit in. Then, at 13, I broke my elbow and had three surgeries. I started to hang out with the wrong crowd, drinking and taking drugs,” he said.

It was the start of a dead-end cycle of rehab and juvenile prison, then back to rehab or jail because he broke the law.

“When most people were going to college, I went to jail.”

Finally, his seventh rehabilitation resonated with him.

“I was 21. I didn't want to use heroin. I went through the program and I was six month at a sober living house. I started to detail cars and volunteering at rehab. I got trained to be a rehab coach. Now, I work at a rehab center. The choice is up to you,” said the outreach specialist for Brooktree Health Services in Wexford.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.