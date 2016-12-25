Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Annual Audubon bird count helps assess local populations' health
Mary Ann Thomas | Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, 11:00 p.m.
Justin Merriman | Tribune-Review
Birdwatchers are expected in record numbers this year for the Audubon Society's annual Christmas bird count.

Pittsburgh is home to one of the largest groups of volunteers for the national census of birds, the 117th annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count.

“This year, I would like to shatter that number,” said Brian Shema, compiler for the bird count and director of conservation for the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, headquartered in Fox Chapel.

Last year, 183 volunteers surveyed Pittsburgh-area fields, woods, river banks, streams and bird feeders to tally 37,526 birds, according to Shema.

The nation's long-running citizen science project, the Christmas Bird Count contributes to national statistics on the health and status of bird populations across North America.

It identifies environmental issues that can impact people as well.

For the last several years, the number of volunteers for the Pittsburgh count, covering a 15-mile circle, has been among the top five highest participation rates for such a count nationally.

This year's Pittsburgh bird count will be held Saturday.

The ranks of volunteers are filled by established birders for whom the count is a tradition. New birders also join in to take advantage of the leafless woods, where birds are easier to see in manageable numbers, Shema said.

Steve Gosser, 44, of Arnold, has been leading volunteer bird counters through Indiana Township for years.

An amateur wildlife photographer, Gosser was asked to volunteer for the bird count to photograph any rare birds that he or others might find.

So far, hasn't seen a bird rare enough that it would need to be photographed for documentation.

But the bird count has become a holiday tradition.

“It's a great way to get out and get fresh air in the wintertime,” he said. “It feels good to help out with the national research.”

Count day can provide some surprises.

“I love the thrill of going out and not knowing what you are going to get,” said Gosser, who usually turns up some less common species.

The day after the count, Sunday, volunteers will gather at Beechwood Farms Nature Preserve in Fox Chapel to turn in their field notes.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691.

