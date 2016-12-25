Churches serve up free Christmas dinners in Tarentum, Arnold

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

David Paquette was manning the door at Abundant Joy Fellowship in Tarentum on Sunday, welcoming people to the church's free Christmas meal.

“I love people,” said Paquette, of Tarentum. “To be able to give and help out is why I'm alive. It's an awesome opportunity to be able to bless people and show them God's love.”

Up to 150 people were expected to pass through Paquette's door, welcomed by his smile, which brought out smiles in the guests.

Hugs were exchanged. And it was much the same across the Allegheny River in Arnold, where volunteers at Arnold United Methodist Church were giving their time to serve meals to those who may not have had the means, or didn't have the company.

No reason was really necessary at either church. All were welcome.

“It's hard to cook for just two people,” said Bonnie McGrath, of Lower Burrell, who attended the family-style meal at Arnold United Methodist with her mother, Barbara Parks.

“They make everything. The food's really good,” McGrath said. “It's better to be with more people on Christmas than just ourselves.”

Parsleyed potatoes were on both menus, which featured ham as the main entree. At Arnold United Methodist, they dressed the green beans with cheese.

“That's the first time I've seen it like that,” McGrath said. “But it tastes good.”

The meal at Abundant Joy was supported this year by an anonymous donor, who gave enough to fund the entire dinner, Pastor Greg Blythe said. He wouldn't say how much money had been given.

“We really appreciate it. This came out of nowhere,” Blythe said. “We're overwhelmed and blessed by his generosity to make this year's dinner.”

In addition to the meals served at the church, Abundant Joy volunteers were expected to deliver an equal number, including taking some to area police and firefighters.

“They've got the heart of God to serve the people of Tarentum,” said Bill Dreyer, of Freeport.

Harry Brothers of Harrison was helping get food ready and serving. His stepson, Brandon Girard, was with him. Girard is a Navy medic who is home for just his second Christmas in 10 years.

“I had my hands in a little bit of everything — cut potatoes, cut the ham,” Brothers said, promising a good meal. “I didn't get this belly for nothing. I'm feeding them like I feed myself.”

At Arnold United Methodist, diners found little stockings with candy canes on their plates. This was the 10th year for their Christmas dinner; their Thanksgiving meal has run for three times as long.

Attendance was down this year, from more than 100 to about 60, said Rich Johnson, the community dinner coordinator, who started the meal off with a prayer capped off with a “Hallelujah!” and “Let's eat!”

“I'm hoping it's because people have some place to go,” he said, adding that although there were fewer faces, he was seeing some new ones.

Helping to make the dinner bright was EmmaLee Mock of Tarentum, who cast herself as “Head Elf” with the help of an electronic voice changer.

“I like giving back to people that might not have someone spend Christmas with,” she said.

Johnson's claim that they didn't make good food, just lots of it, was refuted by Orville Crawford, of Arnold, who said he'd be home alone watching television otherwise.

“This is better than the stuff I used to make myself,” he said. “People that do this, they're blessed, and they stay blessed, too.”

Instead of serving justice, District Judge Frank Pallone was out of his robes and helping plate a sheet cake decorated with “Happy Birthday Baby Jesus.”

“I try to do a lot of community service behind the scenes. It's a better way to see people than in district court,” he said. “Any time that I'm helping someone less fortunate than myself, that's a memorable moment to me.”

