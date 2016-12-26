Authority to take over Vandergrift communication tower

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Kiski Valley Water Pollution Control Authority might have its own communications tower soon.

The authority is poised to take over the tower at the Vandergrift Cemetery that it has used since 1980 to communicate with its eight pump stations.

Westmoreland County owned the tower until recently but hasn't used it since 2003.

County officials reviewing the budget line by line recently discovered that Westmoreland has paid $200 monthly rent to the cemetery association, despite not using the structure.

The county sold the tower to the authority recently for $1 after planning to dismantle the structure.

Now, the authority will negotiate with the cemetery association to continue using the area where the tower sits.

“It's vital for this (treatment) plant,” authority Chairman A.J. Bione said. “The tower is in great shape.”

“We will discuss putting a lease together with cemetery management,” said authority solicitor Larry Loperfito. “We have no alternative in place.”

Officials said the tower was originally used by Rainbow Control in the 1960s, an emergency dispatching nonprofit that preceded Westmoreland 9-1-1.

Flow monitoring

Contractor Drnach Corp. of Elizabeth is in the process of installing 75 flow monitors throughout the 13-municipality service area.

The flow meters will monitor how much water infiltrates the sewerage system. Starting in January, the authority and individual municipalities will begin receiving monthly flow monitoring reports.

Federal officials would like, ideally, at least 85 percent of flow to the treatment plant consisting of raw sewage only.

Previously, stormwater and sewage flowed through the same pipes. During heavy rainfall, the sewerage system would be overwhelmed and raw sewage would flow into the Kiski River.

Officials will need about six months of testing to see how much stormwater is infiltrating the system.

About 10 older flow monitors were buried and had to be recovered by Drnach employees.

George Guido is a contributing writer.