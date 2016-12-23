West Deer taxes up 50 percent in 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The property taxes rate in West Deer will increase by 50 percent in 2017.

For a resident with a house assessed at $111,000, the average assessment, taxes will go from $221 this year to $332 in 2017.

That's an increase of $111 per year.

The one-mill increase was part of the $6.1 million budget the township supervisors approved Wednesday night.

The tax rate was 1.99 mills this year. It will rise to 2.99 mills next year.

Officials said a bulk of the increase will be used to bolster the township's road maintenance budget.

About 100 residents crowded into the supervisors meeting room for a hearing on the tax increase but only a handful addressed the supervisors.

“I'm not against an increase, but I think 50 percent is exorbitant,” said Vito Alioto, an elderly resident of the township's Hytyre Farms housing development. “If you keeping raising taxes, you are going to push me right out of my house, and I don't want to see that happen.”

Township officials said the tax increase amounts to an additional $9.25 per month for the average home.

“Nine dollars doesn't sound like much but, for some of these people, that's a prescription,” said resident Jim Cesnick.

Acknowledging that the township has “lousy roads,” Cesnick urged supervisors to increase taxes, but by a smaller amount.

David Lepley of Eisenhower Drive said while everyone focuses on how senior citizens with fixed incomes would be affected, people like himself who are still in the workforce aren't much better off.

“I haven't had a raise in two years,” Lepley said, adding his health care costs jumped dramatically at the same time. “You say it will cost people $9 a month on the average, that's a lot of money. I don't think you are trying hard enough.”

But not all the residents felt the increase was too much.

Joy Hardt of Cedar Ridge Road, a finance director for a North Hills municipality that she did not name, thought the increase was necessary.

“I looked at every line item and, from what I can see, you have no choice but to raise taxes,” Hardt said.

Of the additional $700,000 the township will net through the increase, $485,000 of it will go to road improvements, Township Manager Dan Mator said.

If the tax increase was not approved, the township would be able to pave and repair only four roads with the $515,000 it previously budgeted, Mator said. By raising that to $1 million, an additional seven or eight roads will be done.

Mator said the other $215,000 from the tax increase will be put into the township's budget reserve fund.

He said the fund was depleted because the township had to draw about $700,000 to cover spending in 2016, much the same way school districts use their budget reserves.

He said the new revenue will raise the reserve to $490,000.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.