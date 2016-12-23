Soldier mom surprises son with early return

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Standing nervously among his 500 peers Friday morning at Curtisville Primary Center in West Deer, first-grader Levi Orris read aloud his sole Christmas wish.

“I want my mom to come home for Christmas,” he read into the microphone. “I would be so happy.”

What Levi didn't know is the holiday assembly was planned for more than the singing of carols and reading of wish lists.

While he was reading, Levi's mom, Army Reserve Sgt. Brandy Orris, snuck in behind a wall of teachers strategically positioned to hide her entrance in a reunion orchestrated by the school.

They hadn't seen each other in six months.

When Orris appeared behind Levi, the shocked 6-year-old gave her a hug that lasted for minutes.

The crowd erupted in cheers, tears and applause.

Levi's face, visibly sad at the beginning of the assembly, beamed as he hugged his mom some more and they retreated to a quiet hallway by the auditorium to catch up while students serenaded them with “Frosty the Snowman.”

They returned to the assembly minutes later, with Orris settling in on the floor next to Levi, singing along with the other students.

Orris, 28, is on a 12-day leave from Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas, before returning to complete her training with Operation Enduring Freedom.

She was deployed to Fort Hood in June and will return there in January, completing her training in the summer.

She enlisted in the National Guard when she was 17, then enlisted in the Army Reserves in 2013.

Sandra Hazlett, Levi's teacher, was instrumental in pulling off the surprise.

“Brandy wanted to surprise Levi by showing up at our class holiday party today,” Hazlett said. “But I wanted to ramp it up and make the surprise bigger.”

“She (Mrs. Hazlett) did it all,” said an appreciative Orris.

Hazlett, an Air Force veteran herself, knows from experience about the challenges of deploying.

“Levi started first grade without his mom,” Hazlett said. “And he couldn't have his mom come during our Veterans Day program, so I arranged for Levi to speak with his mom in class that day using FaceTime.”

Orris said she relies on FaceTime technology to connect with her family several days a week.

Levi's dad and little brother were on hand to celebrate, too.

“I tried not to cry,” said Kevin Orris, Levi's dad.

After the assembly, the family shared a few private moments, discussing their holiday plans for the next few days.

“I want to see the movie ‘Sing,' ” Levi said.

Levi then took his mom by the hand, leading her to his classroom to join the ongoing party festivities.

“We are looking forward to family time,” Orris said.

Joyce Hanz is a freelance writer.