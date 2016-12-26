Officials: Woman went 'doctor shopping' for drugs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Washington Township woman is accused of visiting almost 30 doctors to get thousands of narcotic pills and $160,000 in medical care while she was waiting for sentencing for similar charges from 2013, according court reports.

Virginia Baustert, 41, of Hilltop Drive is now accused of theft by deception, insurance fraud and misrepresentation to get almost 3,000 pills and medical care.

In January 2015, Baustert pleaded guilty to insurance fraud to get drugs. Identity theft and two other charges were dismissed when she entered the plea in Westmoreland County court.

Records show she was still awaiting sentencing in November for a 2013 case when the latest charges were filed by agents of the state Attorney General's office.

She is accused of making false insurance claims to Highmark insurance between June 2013 and last April to obtain about medical care and prescriptions that were allegedly “not medically necessary.”

According to the arrest report, Baustert visited about 15 doctors in their offices and others in emergency rooms to get prescriptions in Allegheny Township, Leechburg, Harrison, Armstrong County Memorial Hospital and other locations including Robinson Township, Scottdale, Indiana and Uniontown.

Attorney General's investigators called it “doctor shopping.”

Agents said Baustert went to a York drug rehabilitation program in 2014 but she allegedly started again to abuse narcotics.

Baustert was charged in November along with 49 others. The 50, from across the state, were accused of $1.1 million in insurance fraud.

Baustert waived the latest charges to court this month.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer.