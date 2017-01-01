Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Students in Apollo adorn colorful bikes with free winter clothing

Joyce Hanz | Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, 11:25 p.m.
Apollo-Ridge Middle School students Aaron Worst, 12, and Emily Bonelli, 13, attach scarfs and jackets to a ornamental bicycle display in the Apollo Plaza. The Leo Club members collected winter clothing for those in need to simply take from the display. Much has been taken and will be replenished into January. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Apollo-Ridge Leo Club members collected winter clothing for those in need to simply take from a display of ornamental bicycles in Apollo Plaza. Much has been taken and will be replenished into January. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.

Bikes once destined for the scrap heap are helping fulfill a community need in Apollo.

There are 28 colorfully painted bikes lining the perimeter of Apollo Plaza — all decked out with winter accessories such as mittens, gloves, scarves and hats.

But it's more than a visually eclectic community display.

Notes attached to each bike invite the public to select from the clothing items, which range in sizes from children to adult.

The items are free to those in need.

The bikes were painted by district high school students Isaac Thompson and Michael Booker and erected in the plaza last May to commemorate Apollo's Bicentennial.

Apollo-Ridge Middle School Leo (Leadership, Experience and Opportunity) Club, Apollo-Ridge High School students and its student council have partnered with Apollo Borough to host a winter clothing drive. More than 100 items have been collected.

Students and volunteers “dressed” the bikes Dec. 19.

So far, about 90 percent of the items have been plucked off the bikes, said Christa Mika, Leo Club advisor and math teacher.

“The majority of stuff is gone,” Mika said. “We will be replenishing the clothing throughout January.”

The borough approved the project and donated $200.

“We wanted to put something in town and dress it up a bit for the Bicentennial,” said Chris Kostiuk, Apollo-Ridge's community engagement director, referring to Apollo's celebration this year.

But Kostiuk felt the bikes could be used in a more productive manner.

“This is a great cause for the students to participate in to help those in need of winter apparel,” said Aaron Worst, a seventh-grader and Leo club vice president.

Kostiuk had viewed examples of other communities distributing winter clothing — draped in trees for the public — and thought the bikes would be a perfect modification.

“These were the bikes that could not be refurbished by the high school transportation technology students,” Kostiuk said.

The bikes are a hit; they're in demand for installation elsewhere, Kostiuk said.

“We have had requests for bikes to be installed at West-In-Arms in Vandergrift and at the Roaring Run Trail,” she said.

She said volunteers will install three bikes at West-In-Arms and five at the latter location in the spring.

Apollo resident Nikki Saxion noticed the bikes last summer and the unique display.

“I think the bikes are really cute. And at first, I thought the borough had ordered them — I didn't realize they were repurposed,” she said. “It's a great use of creativity.”

The feedback has been positive, Kostiuk said, with social media posts spreading awareness of the charity.

“People think it's great, and we have had people offer to donate coats,” Kostiuk said. “I would like to keep the bikes there year-round.”

“It shows what our school can do with the arts and what our Leo Club can do for the community,” said Emily Bonelli, Apollo-Ridge eighth-grader and Leo Club president.

Joyce Hanz is a freelance writer.

