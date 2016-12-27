Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

270 jobs at East Deer glass plant to stay put
Jacob Tierney | Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, 11:25 p.m.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
The Pittsburgh Glass Works plant in East Deer will retain all of its 270 workers, according to officials from Vitro SAB, the Mexican company that plans to buy the plant next year.
The Pittsburgh Glass Works plant in East Deer.

Vitro SAB, the Mexican glass company that agreed last week to acquire Pittsburgh Glass Works' Creighton Plant, will keep the facility and its 270 jobs in East Deer.

“We plan to keep the whole facility and employees at this point,” company spokesman David H. Lopez Garcia said.

Vitro will pay $310 million for seven plants, two satellite facilities and two furnaces from Chicago-based LKQ Corp., Pittsburgh Glass Works' parent company.

All these facilities will remain operational, Lopez Garcia said.

The Creighton plant is the largest employer and the largest taxpayer in the small community of East Deer, and is a vital part of the economy, said township Chairman Anthony Taliani.

“What I'm hearing is that the company that bought it wants to grow the business and improve the plant and, as far as I know, they're maintaining the employment,” he said. “They're actually in the glass-making business; the previous owner was just a holding company.”

It's too early to discuss detailed plans for the future, Lopez Garcia said. Vitro is waiting for all the paperwork to go through before the deal is finalized.

“As soon as that happens, I think, as a company, we'll start some sort of evaluation to try to integrate both companies' talents and processes,” he said.

This evaluation process could take months, maybe more than a year, Lopez Garcia said. A spokesperson for United Steelworkers, which represents employees at the Creighton plant, could not be reached for comment.

The plant has a 133-year history. It's the site of Pittsburgh Plate Glass' first glass factory, built in 1883.

The PPG logo is prominently displayed at the plant, but PPG has not had a stake in the facility since February, when LKQ bought PPG's 40 percent share in Pittsburgh Glass Works in a $635 million deal.

This month, LKQ sold its original equipment manufacturing facilities like the Creighton plant to Vitro. These facilities provide windshields and other glass products directly to automakers.

LKQ will spin off and maintain its aftermarket glass distribution business, which provides replacement windshields, windows and mirrors to collision shops and other customers. Vitro will provide glass to LKQ as part of the purchase agreement.

Vitro's purchase of the Pittsburgh Glass Works plants furthers the Mexican company's hold over the former PPG glass-manufacturing empire.

Vitro spent $750 million in July to buy PPG's flat glass operation, which made glass panes for construction. It was a final, major step in PPG's transition away from the glass business toward more-profitable sales of paint and coatings.

This sale included the research and development center in Harmar, which employed about 270 people. Vitro kept 150 of them, while 120 were retained by PPG.

Despite it changing hands twice in one year, Taliani said he's hopeful for the future of the Creighton plant.

“It's an integral part of our community,” he said. “We'd like to see them grow and prosper.”

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646.

