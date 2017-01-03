Regoli to depart from New Kensington Council

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When John W. Regoli Jr. took his seat on New Kensington Council in 2002, he was overflowing with optimism — optimism about what he hoped to accomplish in turning around his hometown's steady decline over five decades.

Reality and time tempered that hope, however, and Regoli, 53, has to step away from that challenge for health and employment reasons.

He's turned his resignation letter but will remain on until council reorganizes Jan. 9, according to Mayor Tom Guzzo.

Regoli said his health prognosis is very good but that he still faces some procedures and treatment.

As for his employment situation, Regoli said he took a buyout from the pharmaceutical firm where he worked. He said some new job opportunities look promising.

Facing such challenges, though, Regoli said, “I don't know that I can devote the time to New Kensington that is needed.”

“As sad as I am to see him go, I want to see him healthy,” Guzzo said. “Obviously, he will still be a part of the city and will add his two cents whenever he feels it is necessary, and I welcome that.”

The eldest son of former Westmoreland County commissioner and state senator John W. Regoli Sr., Regoli was elected to four consecutive terms and has two years left on his current one.

His younger brother, David, was part of the family's political franchise, serving several terms on Lower Burrell Council and then an appointment as a Westmoreland County judge.

Regoli said among New Kensington Council's accomplishments is the establishment of the Westmoreland County Community College branch campus downtown. Another is maintaining city services without a tax increase over the last 10 years.

Regoli worked closely with the police department as council's public safety director over the past eight years and praised its professionalism and dedication.

“I think we are very fortunate to have police officers who, when something happens, take it personally,” Regoli said.

Reflecting on his early optimism, Regoli said he didn't fully comprehend the “enormous roadblocks” that municipalities in Western Pennsylvania face.

Regoli said he wanted to assess city residents $33 per quarter for three years in order to amass enough money to effectively attack blight and demolish deteriorated structures. But he found out that state law prohibits such an assessment.

Council could simply have raised city taxes. But Regoli said one-time tax increases imposed for specific purposes never seem to get repealed later.

“From what I could see, the best I could do is to slow the blight, slow the progression, and that is not good enough,” he said.

According to Regoli, municipalities continually try to deal with problems with minimal help from the state Legislature or federal government. He said the problems weren't generated by local officials and finding solutions shouldn't be laid at their feet alone.

“I think (state House Minority Leader) Frank Dermody has been an incredible champion, but he has been up there trying to work with people who have no interest in New Kensington,” Regoli said.

He aims to change that by staying involved as a private citizen.

Regoli said that next summer, he hopes to bring together local officials from the Allegheny and Monongahela valleys, regardless of party affiliation, to form a coalition to battle common issues like blight and financial issues by pressuring elected state and federal officials.

But, Regoli said, “I'll never run for office again. ... I think I can be more of a pain in the (butt) as a private citizen.”

Guzzo praised Regoli's full involvement, his respectful candor and that he “always looked out for those who are less privileged or in need.”

Guzzo did see one silver lining in the departure of the talkative Regoli. The mayor has a goal of keeping council meetings to an hour.

“Now with Johnny gone, they'll be down to 34 minutes,” Guzzo quipped.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.