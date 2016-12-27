Man fatally struck by train in Aspinwall

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A man was struck and killed by a train Tuesday night in Aspinwall.

According to Aspinwall police Chief David Caplan, an eastbound Norfolk Southern train hit a white male between 40 and 50 years old near the intersection of Freeport Road and Brilliant Avenue.

The incident was reported at 7:54 p.m., according to Allegheny County 911 dispatch.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Caplan said.

Authorities did not know the man's name; Caplan said he carried no identification. Caplan said the man was dressed in business attire, including a blazer and overcoat.

Caplan said the man was hit near a crossing. It was not known which direction he was crossing the train tracks. A parking lot, park and the borough's public works building are between the tracks and the Allegheny River.

A couple blocks of Freeport Road were closed for about 2 hours after the accident, Caplan said.

Allegheny County Police have taken over investigation.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or at brittmeyer@tribweb.com.