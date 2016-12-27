Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Valley News Dispatch

Man fatally struck by train in Aspinwall
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, 11:03 p.m.
JAN PAKLER | TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police and emergency crews set up a perimeter at Brilliant Avenue and Freeport Road near the scene where a man was struck and killed by a train Tuesday night, Dec. 27, 2016, in Aspinwall.
JAN PAKLER | TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police and emergency crews set up a perimeter at Brilliant Avenue and Freeport Road near the scene where a man was struck and killed by a train Tuesday night, Dec. 27, 2016, in Aspinwall.

Updated 1 hour ago

A man was struck and killed by a train Tuesday night in Aspinwall.

According to Aspinwall police Chief David Caplan, an eastbound Norfolk Southern train hit a white male between 40 and 50 years old near the intersection of Freeport Road and Brilliant Avenue.

The incident was reported at 7:54 p.m., according to Allegheny County 911 dispatch.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Caplan said.

Authorities did not know the man's name; Caplan said he carried no identification. Caplan said the man was dressed in business attire, including a blazer and overcoat.

Caplan said the man was hit near a crossing. It was not known which direction he was crossing the train tracks. A parking lot, park and the borough's public works building are between the tracks and the Allegheny River.

A couple blocks of Freeport Road were closed for about 2 hours after the accident, Caplan said.

Allegheny County Police have taken over investigation.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or at brittmeyer@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.