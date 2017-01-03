Pokemon Go events aim to generate funds for Vandergrift sign

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pokemon Go craze that took the world by storm last summer may have faded, but work to bring something lasting from it to benefit Vandergrift is ongoing.

Alex Chaffins helped plan the Alle-Kiski Valley's first organized Pokemon Go event in the borough in August. It drew hundreds looking to find the virtual Pokemon creatures.

Pokemon was also part of the borough's Halloween festivities.

Between those events, Chaffins said about $400 was raised to help get a new “Welcome to Vandergrift” sign to replace one that fell apart on Hancock Avenue.

Chaffins, owner of Irie Productions, is planning two events aimed at youths in order to raise more money toward the $2,000 cost of an aluminum welcome sign that will better withstand the elements.

“I want something for town,” Chaffins said.

Chaffins said he is planning an Easter event and a “first day of summer blowout” after Kiski Area School District dismisses classes, both to be held in downtown Vandergrift.

The summer event will feature an inflatable ninja warrior obstacle course.

“I hope that, with those two, we can get really close to where we need to be,” he said.

Fundraising efforts last year were hindered by related and unrelated events.

At the first event in August, participants were asked to give a $1 “gift to the community” toward the sign.

Chaffins said those donations came in low after word of a very rare Pokemon caused people to chase after it and forget their donations.

The end of the Halloween parade was disrupted by a large fire that broke out on Longfellow Street, drawing away parade-goers.

Chaffins said the planned sign will be 12 feet by 8 feet. It will come with an eight-year warranty.

Chaffins said he hopes the sign will go up by the end of next summer, either on Hancock or at the bridge crossing the Kiski River.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or at brittmeyer@tribweb.com.