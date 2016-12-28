Freeport halves proposed sewage rate increase

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Freeport Council has backed off increasing sewage rates by nearly 50 percent and instead will likely approve a 25 percent hike next week.

The current sewage rate is $17.70 for the first 1,000 gallons of water used per month. That will jump to $22.13 per month.

The $13 surcharge that is tacked on will remain the same, making everyone's minimum sewage charge $35.13 per month.

Each succeeding 1,000 gallons of water usage will cost $17.14. Sewage rates are based on the amount of water used by any residence or business tied into the sewer system.

Council is expected to give its final approval of the 25 percent increase Tuesday.

The board initially approved a steeper rate hike of nearly 50 percent on Nov. 28. It was proposed as part of the borough's preliminary budget for 2017, said John Mazurowski, council vice president.

Council is expected to decide in late 2017 whether to build a new sewage plant or tie into the Upper Allegheny Joint Sanitary Authority system.

Mayor James Swartz Jr. rejected the ordinance that spelled out the higher rate increase.

“If the borough doesn't know what they are doing yet, they are jumping the gun with a 50 percent increase,” he said.

A borough's mayor has veto power over ordinances, according to the state borough code, said Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania Newspaper Association.

After a veto, council must reconsider the ordinance. So they did, approving a lower sewage rate increase, 25 percent, on Dec. 19.

“The reason for a lesser increase was for consideration of the homeowners,” Mazurowski said.

However, the town's 850 customers will pay more in the future — it's just a matter of how much and when.

“Sewage rates are expected to continue to increase to pay for whatever sewage upgrades the borough decides on,” Mazurowski said.

The state Department of Environmental Protection has ordered the borough to decrease the amount of sewage it sends to the Allegheny River to comply with the federal Clean Water Act.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer.