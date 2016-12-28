Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Authorities identify Aspinwall man struck by train
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, 7:33 p.m.
JAN PAKLER | TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police and emergency crews set up a perimeter at Brilliant Avenue and Freeport Road near the scene where a man was struck and killed by a train Tuesday night, Dec. 27, 2016, in Aspinwall.

Updated 2 hours ago

Authorities have identified the man who died when he was struck by a train in Aspinwall on Tuesday night.

John Towle, 52, of Aspinwall, was killed on the tracks at Freeport Road and Brilliant Avenue, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's staff said Wednesday.

The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The cause and manner of his death were still pending Wednesday.Allegheny County police are investigating.

Aspinwall police Chief David Caplan said on Tuesday night that an eastbound Norfolk Southern train struck the victim, who the chief said carried no identification. Caplan said the man was dressed in business attire, including a blazer and overcoat.

Caplan said the man was hit near a crossing. It was not known from which direction he was crossing the train tracks. A parking lot, park and the borough's public works building are between the tracks and the Allegheny River.

Towle owned the now-closed Aspinwall Bookstore at 20 Brilliant Ave. for about 15 years. He had worked at other bookstores for years before that.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-4701 or brittmeyer@tribweb.com.

