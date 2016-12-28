Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Lower Burrell man accused of crashing car after being refused alcohol
Chuck Biedka | Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, 11:45 p.m.

Updated 34 minutes ago

Lower Burrell police said charges are pending against a Lower Burrell man after a Wednesday night hit-and-run crash and a later crash.

Police Sgt. Zach Beam said the man, William Warden, went to Wildlife Lodge Lanes for a drink, but a bartender refused to serve him alcohol.

Warden, 50, of Country View Drive left but drove a bright red Corvette into a vehicle in the bowling alley parking lot, Beam said. That parked car was pushed into a second parked vehicle.

A short time later, about 7:45 p.m., police and firefighters were called to the intersection of Edgecliff and Garvers Ferry roads.

Firefighters and medics arrived to find the sports car at a garage, Lower Burrell fire Chief George Sabolsky said.

“He drove the Corvette into a wall of an old garage,” Beam said.

Warden was taken to Allegheny Valley Hospital, Harrison, to have blood drawn.

A passenger was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for injury.

Beam said the investigation is continuing.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com.

