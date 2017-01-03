Recyclers give live Christmas trees a useful second life

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

New Kensington: Through Jan. 31 at the entrance to Memorial Park to the left of the park bridge.

Lower Burrell: 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday and Jan. 14. at the municipal building at 2800 Bethel Street. Hosted by Burrell High School Environmental Club. Donations accepted.

Allegheny Township: Through Jan. 31 at the maintenance building at 1169 School Road and the Markle substation at the corner of White Cloud and Phillips Lane. Open drop-off. Non-residents welcome.

Indiana Township: Residents who would like their Christmas tree hauled away to be mulched and used in township parks should place it by their curb by 7 a.m. Jan. 9. Trees will be collected by public works crews that week.

There are several benefits to getting a live Christmas tree for the holiday season. Not only do they smell nice and look festive, they can benefit the environment.

Christmas trees have uses after the lights, tinsel and decorations are put away. They can be used for mulch for parks and flower beds and as habitats for wildlife. Animal sanctuaries can use Christmas trees as a source of food, said Natalie Reese, program director for Westmoreland Cleanways, a nonprofit that encourages people to recycle their Christmas trees.

“You're getting the mulch, you're getting the wildlife habitat for the animals and you're keeping it out of the landfill,” Reese said. “Once it's in the landfill, you're burying and covering up with all the other garbage something that could be very useful. Why bury it in the landfill when we could do something else with it?”

Several places in the Alle-Kiski Valley accept used Christmas trees for recycling, including Allegheny County parks. In 2015-16, the parks collected more than 2,300 trees, which generated 125-175 yards of mulch.

“We offer the program because we make every effort to divert items that could go into a landfill to more productive use,” county spokeswoman Amie Downs said. “In this case, a Christmas tree is biodegradable. Its branches can be removed and chipped, and the resulting mulch is used in our parks.”

One Christmas tree can be used to produce about 5 pounds of mulch.

Allegheny Township offers tree recycling. It collects about 100 to 120 used Christmas trees each year, which are chipped and find new life as part of paving projects.

“We are recycling it and putting it back into the environment,” said Steve Kanas, public works superintendent.

The township has two drop-off locations: the public works maintenance building on School Road and the Markle Volunteer Fire Department substation on Phillips Lane. Both locations will accept trees until Jan. 31.

Lower Burrell residents looking to recycle trees can do so through the Burrell High School Environmental Club, which is hosting a tree recycling event at the municipal building on Bethel Street from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. They will host another at the same time and location Jan. 14.

Club sponsor Bryan Mike said the club participates in tree recycling because it is good for the community.

“They just enjoy it. They have a good time,” he said of his students. “The kids do everything. I just sit there and watch and make sure that everything is going the way that it should, and they take care of everything else.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7822 or mczebiniak@tribweb.com.