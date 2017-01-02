Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Valley News Dispatch

Parks Township couple lost almost everything in late night fire
Chuck Biedka | Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, 12:15 p.m.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Matt Rice photographs the home of Ray and Nancy Palyok in Parks Township after it was heavily damaged by a fire late Sunday. The couple and their pets cats escaped the fire, reported just before midnight. Rice is from North Carolina and is Nancy Palyok's son.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
The burnt remains of the home of Ray and Nacy Palyok along Penn Avenue in Parks Township after local firefighters extinguished hotspots Monday morning. The fire was reported just before midnight on Sunday.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Nancy Palyok reacts after seeing what remains of her home on Monday morning. She and her husband escaped a blaze in the home just before midnight Sunday. The couple's cats also escaped.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Fire destroyed the interior of a home along Penn Avenue in Parks Township just before midnight Sunday.

Updated 9 hours ago

Nancy Palyok heard an odd sound just before midnight Sunday and immediately thought it was one of her cats getting into trouble.

Instead, Palyok, 68, encountered thick, black smoke filling her doublewide trailer on Penn Avenue in Parks.

Aching from her second knee replacement and still sick with a Christmastime bug, Palyok was slowly led by her husband, Ray, down the couple's steep gravel driveway to a vehicle.

“Flames were shooting out of the roof,” said neighbor Keith Hansen, who called 911.

Firefighters had to stretch hose up the driveway and from Terrace Avenue 20 yards above the trailer to battle the blaze.

“Oh my. We had the place just right. We put up log siding and three patios,” Palyok said Monday as she viewed what was left of her home.

“I still don't know what my Christmas gifts were. I guess I'll never know because I was sick all week. That is, unless they tell me,” she said.

The couple was treated for smoke inhalation and released from a local hospital. Salvation Army and Red Cross officials are talking with them.

“I guess this time of the year hasn't been good for us,” Palyok said.

Two years ago, she slipped on ice getting out of a car and the sedan ran over her leg in the driveway.

“Last year on Jan. 31, I had a mini stroke and then I broke my foot. And now this,” she said.

The fire destroyed photos of Nancy's first husband, who died eight years ago, and their children and grandchildren.

“It's gone. All gone,” she said.

She had one bright moment, though.

Her son, Matt Rice, who was visiting from North Carolina and who left for home Saturday, heard about the fire and drove back.

Parks and seven other Alle-Kiski fire companies responded to the fire, which rekindled three times, including twice Monday morning.

“Hot spots were trapped between two metal roofs,” Parks Assistant Chief Joel Brown said.

The last unit left about 10:45 a.m. Monday.

“I think we finally got it. I'm beat,” said Brown, who had been fighting the fire almost 11 hours.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.