Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Valley News Dispatch

Fire hits Lernerville track
Chuck Biedka | Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, 10:42 a.m.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Lernerville General Manager, Tim Tomson talks with reporters after a early morning fire to the Office and maintenance garage along Route 356 in Sarver. Tuesday Jan 3, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Lernerville General Manager, Tim Tomson walks through the Office and Maintenance garage after a early morning fire. Tuesday Jan 3, 2017.

Updated 4 hours ago

Fire destroyed a warehouse at the Lernerville Speedway along Route 356 in Buffalo Township early Tuesday.

No one was injured in the blaze discovered by a township police officer who saw smoke at about 4 a.m.

Eight fire companies fought the fire at the 313 North Pike Road until almost 7 a.m.

Speedway General Manager Tim Tomson said he didn't know the cause of the fire.

“We waiting for the fire marshal,” he said.

Route 356 was closed to traffic for a while as fire units arrived.

Tomson said a tractor, car, compressor and tools were in the warehouse.

A damage estimate wasn't available Tuesday morning.

“The important thing is that there were no injuries. The other stuff can be replaced,” said Tomson, whose family has owned the track about a year and a half.

He said there will be time to replace the items and warehouse since racing doesn't begin again until April.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.