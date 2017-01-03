Fire hits Lernerville track

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fire destroyed a warehouse at the Lernerville Speedway along Route 356 in Buffalo Township early Tuesday.

No one was injured in the blaze discovered by a township police officer who saw smoke at about 4 a.m.

Eight fire companies fought the fire at the 313 North Pike Road until almost 7 a.m.

Speedway General Manager Tim Tomson said he didn't know the cause of the fire.

“We waiting for the fire marshal,” he said.

Route 356 was closed to traffic for a while as fire units arrived.

Tomson said a tractor, car, compressor and tools were in the warehouse.

A damage estimate wasn't available Tuesday morning.

“The important thing is that there were no injuries. The other stuff can be replaced,” said Tomson, whose family has owned the track about a year and a half.

He said there will be time to replace the items and warehouse since racing doesn't begin again until April.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com.