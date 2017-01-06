Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Riverbank dumping on radar of Brackenridge council

Tom Yerace | Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, 11:15 p.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

Brackenridge Council will explore the possibility of having a cleanup/electronic recycling day to help curb illegal dumping.

The issue arose when Dave Marchese, a First Avenue resident, complained to council Thursday night about dumping taking place along the Allegheny River riverbank.

Marchese said he noticed items scattered along the riverbank while walking his dog recently — at a location where borough officials had put up a “no dumping” sign.

Among the items he saw were a computer monitor and a TV set, which he is sure he had seen put out for garbage collection outside a borough house.

Illegal refuse dumping along the riverbank has been an issue over the years despite ordinances targeting the activity.

Borough officials talked about the difficulty of policing and trying to prove an individual actually did the dumping.

Police Chief Jamie Bock referred to that when he mentioned filing charges against a suspected violator at the district judge's office.

“Unless you see them doing it, forget about it,” Bock said.

Council president Tim Connelly said the dumping usually occurs from the area around the borough's water treatment intakes and extends along the riverbank, which Connelly said he would inspect.

“We're going to clean that up,” Connelly told Marchese.

Connelly said he also plans to speak to Harrison officials about their annual clean-up/recycling day to see if Brackenridge can follow suit.

Connolly said borough residents will be reminded via a notice in their garbage collection bills that dumping is illegal and violators who are caught will be prosecuted.

Also, Councilman Dino Lopreiato said he would explore the possibility of obtaining a grant to purchase a surveillance camera that could be installed along the riverbank.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.

