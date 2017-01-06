East Deer developer gets 60-day delay on townhome proposal

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A developer with plans to build a 115-unit townhouse complex in East Deer has asked for a 60-day delay.

Riverview LP was scheduled to appear before the township's planning commission Wednesday night to have its proposal reviewed.

Township commissioners said no reason was given for the request, which was granted.

No residents attended Thursday night's commissioners meeting to comment on the proposal.

Riverview has proposed the development for a 65-acre site atop Bouquet Hill, off of Murrayhill Road.

An earlier proposal by another developer for a 48-unit patio home development abandoned plans last spring because of underground gas lines and power lines that went through the prime portion of the area.

Victor-Wetzel Associates of Sewickley, a landscape architectural firm, also is involved in the development.

Town hall bridge meeting

PennDOT will provide details on 2018 bridge replacements along Freeport Road from 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 17 in the township building.

The state will replace the bridge over Bailies Run from February through August 2018. Another bridge over Crawford Run near the Sheetz convenience store is expected to be replaced between June and August 2018.

The projects will replace one half of each bridge at a time. Traffic will flow alternately through one lane. Original plans were to close Freeport Road over Crawford Run during the course of the project.

Information on a bridge replacement in Indiana Township will be part of the East Deer presentation that day.

The bridge on Little Deer Creek Road, which spans a Little Deer Creek tributary, will be replaced in June.

Unlike the East Deer projects, the road will be closed for five weeks, causing a 7-mile detour.

Pursuit policy

Township commissioners are expected to vote Thursday on adopting the Allegheny County Chiefs of Police Association procedures regarding police chases.

Pursuit will be defined, and there are 13 criteria for law enforcement to initiate and continue a pursuit.

For instance, officers can't pursue against traffic flow on a road or a divided highway.

No more than two police vehicles can pursue a motorist.

There are six reasons listed to discontinue a pursuit.

The issue came to the forefront because of a police pursuit on Thanksgiving day of a person wanted on a warrant. The motorist fleeing rammed a family vehicle at the intersection of routes 30 and 48 in North Versailles, resulting in the death of three occupants.

George Guido is a freelance writer.