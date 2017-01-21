Kiski Area students provide less-fortunate classmates with free clothing, toiletries

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A few days before Thanksgiving, Maggie Jones took a 13-year-old student at Kiski Area Intermediate School in Allegheny Township into a conference room.

It was not your typical teacher-student meeting.

Roughly 40 minutes later, the student walked out with a hoodie, a winter coat, a pair of jeans, a pair of tennis shoes, and a toothbrush and toothpaste.

“It was all I could do to fight back my tears,” said Jones, a seventh-grade reading teacher at the school. “Because I realized then this is something that's going to make a difference in the lives of our students more than any lesson I could probably teach in a classroom.”

With shirts, sweaters, jeans, scarves, hats, jackets, coats and backpacks on full display among shelves and racks, one side of the typical meeting space has been transformed into the KAIS Closet to provide for needy students.

But it's more than a closet. The room also stocks toiletries and hygiene items such as shampoo, toothpaste, soap and shower gel.

Created in November, KAIS Closet is run by the school's SHOUT club — which stands for Students Helping Others Unite Together. Jones is the club's adviser.

Jones said she wants all students to feel valued and believes districts have a responsibility to help and provide for students outside of a classroom setting.

Extremely thankful

Something as small as giving a toothbrush to a student in need can make a big difference, Jones said. And most students “are blown away by the generosity.”

“That's the No. 1 reaction I see from them — is just how surprised they are by this act of generosity and kindness, but also they're so gracious and appreciative,” Jones said. “So many of the students couldn't have said thank you enough.”

Students are free to take whatever they desire from the closet at no cost. There is no limit to what they can take, and some have been back multiple times.

All the items are donated — the majority by teachers. And while teachers have been behind most of the donations, students also play a role in the closet's upkeep.

Calvin Heinle, 13, would spend hours unpacking boxes and folding clothes when the closet first opened. He said he enjoys helping people.

“I feel like it's going to put smiles on people's faces and help a lot of kids in need,” he said.

Olivia Croney, 12, comes to the closet once or twice a week to sort clothes. She also designed two posters that hang outside the closet room.

Croney said she volunteers her time to help because, no matter how hard her life is, someone else has it worse.

“I wanted to help out so kids my age can have an opportunity to have stuff that they don't have that other kids do,” she said.

High school inspires

The intermediate school was inspired by Kiski Area High School, which has the Cavalier Closet. It's in the school's guidance suite.

The Cavalier Closet has been open since April and offers clothing items ranging from shirts and sweaters to formal wear. There's also makeup, jewelry, and sometimes even microwavable mac and cheese.

English teacher Emily Saxion and in-school police officer Charity Butz oversee the closet and said they are pleased the middle school started its own.

“We hope that it spreads to other districts,” Saxion said.

The women came up with the Cavalier Closet while gathering clothes for students whose garments looked dirty or worn. They first collected items for each student, but ended up overwhelmed.

They eventually decided to put everything in one room. Now, instead of getting certain, particular items, students can choose from an assortment.

“They just come in and get what they need and go,” Saxion said.

“We have a little bit of everything,” Butz said.

Brand-name surprises

Much like the middle school, some of the donated items come from teachers. When they run low on particular items, they will reach out to people through email and Facebook.

Some of the donated items are brand name, which can be exciting for students, Butz said. A couple packages of Under Armour socks donated to the closet disappeared within 24 hours.

“To some kids, that may be the only time they'll ever own something brand name like that,” Butz said. “It was really cool. I was glad to see them gone.”

Alyssa Narduzzi is an 11th-grader who helps organize the Cavalier Closet. She said a Michael Kors bag once made its way to the room.

“Who would expect that to be back there?” she said.

Narduzzi wrote an article on the closet for her school newspaper. She said her district's closets are the only ones she knows of in the Alle-Kiski Valley.

“I think it would be nice for other schools to experiment with it,” she said.

