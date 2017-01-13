Most school districts to raise taxes as state money doesn't cover rising costs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

How much the state is allowing Alle-Kiski school districts to increase property taxes in the 2017-18 school year without asking special permission to increase higher:

Most school districts can be expected to raise property taxes for the 2017-18 school year, the leader of a statewide school business officials group says.

“I think what you'll see is fairly consistent tax increases,” said Jay Himes, executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials. “Even with new state money, we're still going backward in terms of additional costs versus additional revenue.”

But Himes said increases are likely to be at or below the state's inflation limit, which starts at 2.5 percent for the coming school year and is adjusted for each school district.

In the Alle-Kiski Valley, limits range from 2.5 percent at Allegheny Valley, Fox Chapel Area and Riverview to a high of 3.7 percent at Apollo-Ridge and New Kensington-Arnold. The limits don't mean taxes will be increased by those amounts — or at all. That decision rests with school boards, which will be approving final budgets in June for the start of the next budget year on July 1.

The limit, known as the Act 1 index, has been rising since bottoming out at 1.4 percent in 2011-12. Beginning in 2006-07, it had been as high as 4.4 percent in 2008-09.

Himes said the index, part of the state's Taxpayer Relief Act of 2006, has likely shielded property owners from higher tax increases as school districts struggle with rising costs, most notably pension contributions.

Retirement contributions are still increasing, but not as sharply as in past years. The rate is rising from just over 30 percent to about 32.5 percent of wages; the state reimburses districts for half.

“I think the index really held tax increases down through a difficult financial crisis for four or five years,” he said. “It was a very painful process for school districts in terms of layoffs, reduction of programs, and reduction of educational opportunities.”

The outlook in the A-K Valley

Most Alle-Kiski districts saw their limits increase by one-tenth percent from the current school year, when the base was 2.4 percent.

Deer Lakes was the only district to see its limit not change, remaining at 3.1 percent. Riverview was the only district to see its index go down, from 2.9 percent to 2.5 percent.

By Jan. 26, districts have to decide if they will not raise taxes by more than their limits. While districts can seek state approval to exceed them, fewer are doing that, Himes said. Such exceptions are available only for pension and special education costs, where there were once a dozen reasons.

“The bar continues, for the most part, to be the index,” Himes said.

The Kiski Area School Board made its declaration in December. The district's 3.5 percent limit caps a possible tax increase at about 3 mills in the district's Westmoreland County communities, and about 1.5 mills in Parks Township in Armstrong County, Business Manager Peggy Gillespie said.

The district's spending will be going up by at least $1.7 million, including personnel-related increases and debt payments that are set or required by contract, she said.

“We're going to have another difficult year like everybody else,” Gillespie said. “It's just getting to be very, very difficult to keep pace with these expenses.”

Whether the property tax is increased will be a school board decision, Gillespie said.

“It certainly is a large gap we have between the revenue and expenses, though,” she said.

The Deer Lakes School Board is expected to vote next week to keep any tax increase within its 3.1 percent limit.

“My hope is we won't raise taxes at all,” business manager Dennis Thimons said. “That's my goal. Sometimes it's easier said than done.”

A consideration in the Deer Lakes budget is that the district is beginning contract talks with its teachers union, whose contract runs out June 30.

The big question, Thimons said, is what will the state do — when will the Legislature and governor agree on a budget, and how much money will there be for education.

Uncertainty in state funding puts more pressure on property taxes, Himes said.

“We'll assume no new revenues from the state,” Highlands Business Manger Jon Rupert said.

“Every year it's a challenge,” he said. “Our costs way exceed the revenues. We're not getting any help from the state.”

Despite having a starting deficit of up to $3 million, Rupert said the school board is expected to vote Monday that Highlands will not exceed its 3.6 percent cap.

But even if the district were to increase taxes by that maximum, equating to 0.85-mill, it wouldn't cover the deficit, raising only about $500,000, Rupert said.

“Our district has been frugal. We try to hold the line as best we can. We get creative,” he said. “We do refundings. We increased delinquent tax collection. We have furloughed. We have cut staff. We are down to the bare bones.”

Rupert said it's too early to know if there will be a tax increase.

“It's only January. It's a six-month process. It's a (local) election year, “ he said. “Nobody wants to raise taxes. Sooner or later, everybody is going to have to.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or at brittmeyer@tribweb.com.