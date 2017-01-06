ATI blames vendor on pension payment delay

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny Technologies Inc. is blaming an error by a vendor for a delay in pension payments getting to retirees this week.

The problem was corrected, and direct deposits began going out Thursday, while paper checks were expected to be mailed Friday, company spokesman Dan Greenfield said.

There also were problems with deductions or withholdings not being made correctly.

“This wasn't anything done by us,” Greenfield said. “It was a third-party vendor.”

About 2,100 retirees were affected, Greenfield said. The company was notified about the problem Tuesday.

“It was only some of the retirees that were impacted,” he said. “Some people got their check and everything was fine; some people didn't. We're just finding these things out as we're getting more information.”

The vendor is Mercer, a human resources consulting firm based in New York City.

The company responded Friday to a request for comment with an e-mailed statement: “Mercer regrets any inconvenience to ATI and its retirees. All payments have been processed and we are working closely with ATI to correct the withholding issue.”

Spokesman Bruce Lee said the company would have no further comment beyond the statement.

James Dunbar of Allegheny Township said he got his pension's direct deposit Thursday evening.

“Our pension goes out religiously on the first of the month,” he said, speculating that the New Years holiday could've been a factor.

Dunbar said the late payment didn't affect him.

“I'm blessed. I don't live paycheck to paycheck,” he said. “I'm in pretty good shape.”

Gary Durci, a retired crane operator from Fawn, said he got his direct deposit about noon Thursday — but only after the IRS tried and was unable to make a scheduled withdrawal for back taxes he owes. As a result, he's moved that payment to the 10th of each month instead of the fifth.

He said he's also good with the IRS, which he said will resume his payments next month. “All we were told was there was a computer glitch of some type,” said Durci, who said he's been retired for about three years after working about 39 years. “This is the first time I ever had an issue.”

But retired steelworker Robin Rosewicz of Lower Burrell said he got his check before the new year.

“I had no problem with mine,” he said. “I was reading on Facebook about how some retirees were adversely affected. I didn't realize the problem was of that magnitude. I thought it was an isolated case here and there.”

Retirees can get fees back

Greenfield said Mercer has agreed to pay any overdraft amount or penalties retirees incur because of the late deposits. He said retirees should contact the benefit center for help.

Greenfield said ATI became aware of problems with deductions not being made correctly as retirees began receiving direct deposits. He said the issues varied but would not provide specifics.

Dunbar said his federal and medical withholdings were not deducted. He said Mercer assured him he would not face any fines or penalties, and that it would be taken care of by Feb. 1.

Greenfield said the company was still trying to find out why the payments were delayed.

“You never want something like this to happen,” he said. “We want to figure out what, and why, and fix it as soon as possible. That process is ongoing.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or at brittmeyer@tribweb.com.