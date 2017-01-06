Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Primo Event Center in Vandergrift offered no warning its roof was about to collapse

Emily Balser | Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

Vandergrift officials say there was no indication anything was wrong with the Primo Event Center before the roof collapsed last Saturday night just hours before guests would have been in the building for a birthday party..

“Nothing has come across my desk or even to my attention about any issues with that building,” borough Solicitor Larry Loperfito said.

Loperfito said buildings in Vandergrift are inspected upon purchase as a requirement of the state building code, but the borough is not required to inspect them further unless upgrades are proposed or complaints are made.

“We have had no reason to inspect such a building,” he said. “Nobody has contacted us to say, ‘Hey — you have a building that's at risk.' ”

No one was injured when the building collapsed around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Primo Event Hall website says it has been open since 2008. A deed in the Westmoreland County Courthouse shows the property was purchased in 2007 by Cable and Cibik Properties Inc. Messages left on different days for Dave Cable, who co-owns the building, were not returned.

Theresa Elliott, spokeswoman for the state Department of Labor & Industry, reiterated that a building inspection is required only when it is purchased or when updates are made.

There are no special inspection requirements for buildings that are rented to the public for events.

Borough Secretary Stephen DelleDonne said he doesn't know if any records exist of a building inspection at the 531 Franklin Ave. property.

It was built in 1915 and formerly owned by the Sons of Italy.

“We don't have a policy where we inspect all these commercial buildings,” DelleDonne said. “If there are records, I would not know where to go and get them.”

DelleDonne said the borough hired Code.sys Code Consulting Inc. to do building inspections during the time the property was purchased. A message left for Code.sys was not immediately returned.

Loperfito said it could be difficult to find a copy of the last inspection.

“Some of those records we've had great difficulty locating,” he said. “They were misfiled and misstored.”

Borough Engineer Lucien Bove said it's possible that the last time the building was sold, there weren't any building codes in place.

“It's hard to tell what was in place at that time,” he said. “My guess is that it preceded any building code.”

Bove said he has never been called to the site for any inspections or opinions on the structure.

Attempts to contact the code enforcement officer, who works part time, were unsuccessful.

Steve Potoka, Vandergrift's emergency management coordinator, said no cause has been determined for the collapse. No foul play is suspected.

“I think it's just due to the age of the building,” he said.

Potoka said the owners are waiting for the insurance adjustors to assess the damage before they move forward with any repairs or demolition.

He urged residents to proceed with caution around the site.

Loperfito said the roof collapse was a strange and tragic accident.

“This was a shock to everybody involved,” he said.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

