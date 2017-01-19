Across the Alle-Kiski Valley, students look at inauguration from different perspectives

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Students across the Alle-Kiski Valley have spent months following the presidential election and now will get to experience the inauguration in different ways.

For Apollo-Ridge senior Brianna Bell, 18, she will have an up-close and personal seat.

Bell is attending the inauguration as part of Envision Career and Leadership Programs.

She found out nearly a year ago that she was invited to attend, and it didn't take her long to make a decision.

“At that point, we didn't know who the (presidential) nominees were,” she said. “Either way, I knew it would be a good experience.”

The inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Michael Pence is today in Washington.

“I'm definitely excited,” Bell said. “I'm nervous, too, to be around all of the people and not really knowing exactly how everything will work.”

Bell's teacher, Jessica Johns, said she is looking forward to her student's opportunity.

“It's one of the greatest teaching moments that you can have,” Johns said.

Johns said her students have followed the election closely by looking at past election trends, holding a mock election and researching the candidates.

“The entire semester has been building up to this,” she said.

Johns said the students are interested most in social issues such as immigration, same-sex marriage and the minimum wage.

“The kids realized that their concerns are social issues,” she said, “and both of these candidates had unique stances that prompted you to dislike them or like them.”

The election and Highlands

Tyler Stoczynski, who teaches world history, psychology and sociology at Highlands High School, said his students also are most interested in social issues.

“Minimum wage was one that was easy for us,” he said. “We have a lot of students who work part-time jobs.”

Stoczynski said students seem less interested in the fact that a woman was running.

“I didn't hear much of anything of it being a man or a woman,” he said. “I think that's good because I think our kids are looking at bigger issues.”

Highlands students will watch the inauguration at school as their semester of studying the election process ends.

Leechburg takes ‘world-eye' view

Students in the upper-level Spanish courses at Leechburg Junior/Senior High School will take a look at the new president through a world-eye view.

Spanish teacher Tricia Shank will have students read newspapers from Mexico, Spain, Cuba and Puerto Rico to see how the United States is perceived from an outside perspective.

“Here in Western Pennsylvania, we have a certain degree of ethnocentrism that all of us as educators are trying to combat,” Shank said. “Don't just view your world from your own little village.”

She said her juniors and seniors have been following the election closely. They have an interest in seeing how Trump's decisions and policies may affect foreign policy.

“Spanish 4 and Spanish 5 students, they've come a long way in the language and come a long way in maturity,” she said. “They are interested, and they do have opinions.”

Leechburg 10th-grader Joshua Klingensmith, 15, said it's been interesting to see the worldwide effects of Trump's win, including the devaluation of the Mexican peso.

He said he expects the world view of the United States to be somewhat unfavorable when his Spanish class looks at the international newspapers.

“I think in those newspapers, I think we're going to see that other nations perceive us as kind of weak right now,” he said.

Klingensmith is looking forward to hearing the inaugural address.

“I would love to hear him talk about his first 100-day plan of getting rid of the Affordable Care Act,” he said. “I would love for him to talk about deporting the illegal (immigrants), and bringing back our jobs from China and Mexico and other places where they've gone.”

Burrell focus: First 100 days

Students in the Advanced Placement government and politics course at Burrell High School will watch the inauguration with Trump's first 100 days as president in mind.

Teacher Anthony Facemyre had the students write their own inaugural address and come up with a vision for the first 100 days.

“It gave them a chance, because we don't really know what's going to happen until it happens, to contemplate that,” he said. “I think it's just important to wait and see what happens and not to make judgments before we do.”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680 or emilybalser@tribweb.com.